One Piece Fans Are Performing Family “Nika Dances” In Heartwrenching Trend

The latest episode of One Piece has focused on one of the most tragic storylines in the history of the Grand Line and considering what shonen fans have seen so far, that is saying something. Kuma might have arrived as an opponent of Luffy and his friends, in the employ of the World Government but his backstory tells viewers a very different story. While Kuma’s early days were filled with woe, he was still able to get slight moments of happiness with his daughter and one of those moments has gone super viral as fathers and daughters recreate the pivotal One Piece dance.

Nika the Sun God has long been a legendary figure within the shonen universe of One Piece. Thanks to Monkey D. Luffy achieving the power of Gear Fifth, many now, rightfully, believe that the Straw Hat captain might be the reincarnation of the liberator that meant so much to those in the past. Early on in Kuma’s life, when both himself and his family were captured by the Celestial Dragons, Kuma’s father shared with him the “Nika Dance” before being graphically murdered by one of the aristocrats that had captured them. In showing his daughter the legendary dance moves, Kuma helped to solidify a bond that might have been suppressed for years but has recently returned with a vengeance on Future Island.

The Nika Dance Goes Global

While One Piece has been looking to the past, things aren’t going so well for those on Dr. Vegapunk’s island. Kuma is still struggling with the World Government’s mind control while a certain member of the Five Elders has made landfall. The terrifying Saturn is now looking to do what his underlings could not and take Vegapunk’s life, hoping to stop the mad scientist from revealing a secret that will turn the Grand Line upside down. As the forces collide in the final saga, viewers are still taking the chance to celebrate the happier times featuring Kuma and Bonney as you can see below.

People from around the world are doing the Nika dance with their kids.

This is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/MZWVrHwhOs — One Piece Defender ◍ (@OnePieceDefend) May 27, 2025

So far, Luffy has been living up to the Nika name with Gear Fifth. Transforming himself into a living cartoon during his fight against Kaido in Wano Country, the Straw Hat pirate has been wielding the power of his ultimate transformation against Kizaru on Future Island and has shown he’s becoming more adept at this ludicrous upgrade. Even though he isn’t routinely dancing during his fights, Luffy’s connection to Nika might be the thing that saves the Grand Line and helps him become King of the Pirates.

Heartbreak In The Grand Line

Those who have been following One Piece’s manga know that not everyone is making it off of Future Island alive, a fact that has already presented itself with the arrival of Saturn. WIth the Final Saga still potentially having years of stories under its belt, creator Eiichiro Oda is sure to inject some more tear-jerking moments before we say goodbye to the Straw Hat Pirates.