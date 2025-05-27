Why Does Ginny Cry in One Piece’s Kuma Flashback?

One Piece’s anime recently unveiled the horrifying form of one of the Five Elders, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. However, before the real fight could actually commence, the series commences its most tragic backstory ever as Bonney’s confrontation with Saturn unearths painful memories. Kuma is one of the most beloved characters of the show, especially among manga fans who know his entire past. The anime just wrapped up his experience in the God Valley flashback, but there’s more to come. Kuma’s family met with a cruel fate simply because his father was a Buccaneer, a hybrid of races who were persecuted and hunted by the World Government.

Kuma, being a half-Buccaneer, is probably the one carrying the blood after his father’s death. His mother, who was an ordinary human, was still taken in as a slave for marrying a Buccaneer. Young Kuma continued to suffer abuse from the Celestial Dragons even after his parents’ deaths. He finally escaped their clutches during the God Valley Incident, where he met Ginny and Ivankov. Several hundred lives were saved thanks to Ginny’s genius and the team effort of the slaves. After escaping that hell, Ivankov parted ways with them while Kuma and Ginny settled in the Sorbet Kingdom. However, by the end of Episode 1130, Ginny started sobbing uncontrollably, and even Kuma became emotional after watching her tears. The reason behind those children’s tears is heartbreaking.

Toei Animation

Kuma and Ginny Shed Tears of Joy in One Piece Episode 1130

Just like Kuma, Ginny was taken away as a slave at the age of four. She was from the Porco Kingdom in the Grand Line, but the details about her past before becoming a slave are unknown, and even this tiny piece of information was revealed in her Vivre Card. During the God Valley Incident, she was 13, so she lived as a slave for even longer than Kuma. However, even those Celestial Dragons couldn’t have imagined that they would discard a genius like her who secretly leaked the location to the outside world.

Ginny used the treasure on the island as bait to lure out the pirates, and it worked. After her escape from the God Valley, she started to live with Kuma, who was also a victim of the World Government’s tyranny. The kids only have each other, but they live a far better life than before. They have a roof over their heads and a warm meal to fill their bellies.

Toei Animation

These are only the most basic things, but they are luxuries to those who were treated as less than humans for years. After taking a bite of the food, Ginny cried tears of happiness, believing that life was finally better. Kuma joins her and sobs uncontrollably, cherishing the brief moment of happiness without knowing that the future has something much more tragic and horrifying in store for him. The anime has only scratched the surface of his past, and there’s more to come in the upcoming episodes.