One Piece Unveils Life-Sized Snakeman Luffy Statue

What would an anime franchise be without the protagonist having the ability to transform to get a big power boost? Like so many other anime characters, Monkey D. Luffy is no exception, having the ability to transform using his Devil Fruit that gives him the ability to access the transformations of his “Gears”. Now, one fan was luckily able to snap a picture at the recent Jump Festa 2020 event, showing off a life size statue of the powerful transformation of the prospective king of the pirates. With the Wano Country arc raging in both the anime and the manga, we’re positive that Luffy’s power up will be making many additional appearances in the war against Kaido and his Beast Pirates!

Reddit User Centomectocto shared the photo that was taken at the Jump Festa 2020 event, showing off the amazing life size statue that shows off one of Monkey D. Luffy’s most powerful transformations, using his own Haki to pump himself up and allow his limbs to fly in various directions with some serious power behind them:

The “Snakeman” form, unique to Luffy’s Fourth Gear, originally debuted in the 870th episode of the One Piece anime, giving Monkey the ability to fire off his limbs in any direction for some serious length thanks in part to the Haki surrounding them. While Luffy first employed the technique in his nearly fatal fight against Charlotte Katakuri of Big Mom’s Pirates.

In the manga, Big Mom is continuing her war against the Straw Hat Pirates and has created a new alliance that proves trouble for not just Luffy and his crew, but all of Wano country. While Luffy has already employed the fourth gear transformation against Kaido in his first Wano fight with the pirate captain, it’s clear that we’ll be seeing more of this form as the hard hitting saga continues!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.