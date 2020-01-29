One Piece’s Live-Action Series Has Reportedly Cast Several Actors

UPDATE: Netflix has since released an official translation of the message from Oda, and it makes no mention of confirmed casting. Keep up with ComicBook.com for further details on the show’s leads moving forward!

If you are a fan of One Piece, then you know the Straw Hat pirates very well. The heroes remain a constant in the series even after twenty years, and their creator Eiichiro Oda has put them through plenty. Now, it seems the team’s next big adventure will be of the live-action variety, and fans will learn the actors tasked with bringing the Straw Hats to life soon enough.

Recently, fans were caught off guard when a special message went live from Oda. The artist posted a message on social media which addressed the live-action show. Not only did Oda confirm Netflix will be the company overseeing One Piece, but the artist teased fans about its cast.

According to one fan’s translation, Oda simply said the actors for One Piece have been chosen already. The artist went on to tell fans they could expect more details about the cast soon, so you will want to keep your ears open for any such update. As for ComicBook.com, our resident translator David Kravetz didn’t pick up any casting announcements from this announcement, but we’ve got our fingers crossed for a casting reveal regardless.

For fans, this surprise announcement is a welcome one even if it caught them off guard. Oda first announced his desire to do a live-action One Piece series years ago, and the project has been in development ever since. Now, it turns out One Piece has made serious progress behind the scenes, and fans will learn more about its debut soon. With ten episodes to fill in season one, fans are hopeful One Piece will have enough room to reel new viewers into the fandom, but the show has got to nail its take on Luffy for that goal to be reached.

