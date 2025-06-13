Netflix’s One Piece Sails With New Look at Live-Action Chopper

Earlier this summer, Netflix finally revealed one of the biggest things that fans of the Grand Line have been waiting to see from One Piece’s live-action adaptation. The next swashbuckler to join the Straw Hat Pirates, Tony Tony Chopper, was revealed in all of his CG glory. Not only did the platform reveal a first look at the reindeer doctor but Netflix’s TUDUM also confirmed that actress Mikaela Hoover would be voicing and giving facial features to the Straw Hat. Before the second season arrives next year, new posters are giving shonen fans a better idea of what the Drum Island resident will look like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the new look isn’t a fresh preview of season two, the new Displate posters highlight the differences and similarities for the live-action Tony Tony Chopper. It’s an impressive feat to see Chopper brought into a live-action project considering not only is he a character that is far from human but he continuously changes shape in the shonen series thanks to the Devil Fruit that made him more human-like. Even though fans have now seen Chopper, we’ll all still be waiting for some time to see him arrive on Netflix proper as One Piece’s second season has been confirmed for 2026. You can check out the new posters below.

displate

Worlds Collide

Following the debut of the live-action Tony Tony Chopper, the anime iteration of the reindeer doctor commented on his North American “cousin.” In a special video, Chopper’s anime voice actor, Ikue Ohtani, introduced the live-action version of the Straw Hat Pirate. Considering Chopper has gone through quite a few changes since his debut earlier on in One Piece, the voice actor wasn’t remiss to notice that the live-action version looked quite different from how he looks these days.

Play video

The American cast of the live-action One Piece haven’t been shy when it comes to stating their love of the series and the Japanese anime cast had a special part to play in the Netflix adaptation. For the Japanese dub of the series, several members of Luffy’s crew reprised their roles, so it certainly would be no surprise if Ohtani returned to do the same for Chopper in season two.

Chopper joining the Straw Hats is far from the only big event that will take place in the live-action series’ second season. Luffy and crew will be bouncing around to locales such as Little Garden, Loguetown, Whiskey Peak, and more, with quite a few new heroes and villains introduced along the way. With Crocodile, Baroqueworks, Smoker, and Nico Robin also slated to make appearances here, the live-action Straw Hats are definitely going to have their hands full when Chopper hops aboard the Going Merry.

Want to see what the future holds for the live-action take on the Grand Line? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One Piece and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.

Via Displate