One Piece Season 2 Reveals Release Window (And Fans Might Be Disappointed)

Netflix’s Tudum had the moment that many live-action One Piece fans have been waiting for. Tony Tony Chopper, the Straw Hats’ doctor, has finally been revealed in his CG glory as actress Mikaela Hoover is taking on the reindeer in season two. While the big streaming event had this major unveiling to share, many fans might be saddened to learn that we will be waiting a little longer than many expected to see it. During Netflix’s Geeked Week, showrunner Matt Owens dodged the question of when we would see the live-action Straw Hat Pirates make a comeback and it seems as though he had good reason.

Unfortunately for Luffy fans, One Piece season two won’t be landing this year as Netflix’s Tudum confirmed that it would be landing sometime in 2026. Outside of the year, the streaming service has yet to confirm which month we will see the arrival of locales like Drum Island, Loguetown, and Little Whiskey to name a few. If nothing else, fans of the live-action adaptation will at least be waiting seven months and fingers crossed that January of next year might have a surprise up its sleeves. With the first season airing in 2023, this will make for at least a two-plus-year gap.

At Least We Saw Chopper

While fans might have been disappointed regarding the release window, they were more than happy to see the reveal of Tony Tony Chopper. Played by Mikaela Hoover, the doctor aboard the Going Merry will be brought to life entirely using CG. This makes sense considering the sheer number of forms that Chopper takes in the original series, to say nothing of the fact that the is a two-foot-tall talking reindeer/human hybrid. On top of voicing the doctor, Hoover is also performing the facial movements for Chopper, giving her that much more control of the character.

Sharing a special message for fans following the big reveal, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda shared the following statement, “The live-action One Piece! The key to season two is, of course, our weird talking animal. After extensive trial and refinement by the entire team, the day has come to finally unveil him! From his form and furs to his expressions and voice, and even lighting and gravity simulation – a world-class team brought their skills together in bringing Tony Tony Chopper to life, and now he’s ready to be introduced to the world! Check him out!”

Chopper isn’t the only Straw Hat Pirate premiering in the live-action second season as Nico Robin will also make her first appearance, played by Lera Abova. Working with Crocodile as a part of Baroqueworks, Robin’s powers will certainly need to be brought to life by CG as well.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the live-action Grand Line and their iteration of Tony Tony Chopper? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One Piece and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.