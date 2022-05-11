Netflix's One Piece: New Set Photo Unites Our Favorite Straw Hats

✖

Netflix is all-in when it comes to the world of the Straw Hat Pirates, with the streaming service continuing to add new episodes and movies from the Shonen franchise to its library, to say nothing of the upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece. With the television series set to bring Luffy and his crew to life for the first time, the actors behind the Straw Hat Pirates recently assembled as filming continues, as Emily Rudd, aka live-action Nami, shared a picture of her with the actors that will be bringing Luffy, Usopp, and Sanji to life.

Netflix's upcoming live-action adaption of One Piece currently has the main Straw Hat Pirates cast as such with Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. Numerous set photos have been making the rounds online, as fans have noted that pirate ships and locales are the spitting image of their counterparts within the anime franchise created by Eiichiro Oda. While there has yet to be a release date confirmed for the ten episodes of this live-action series, the streaming service is hinting at the fact that there will be some updates at Netflix's Geeked Week, taking place this June.

Emily Rudd commented on the group photo via her Official Twitter Account, as filming continues on Netflix's One Piece series and director Marc Jobst hypes up the young cast that is set to bring Luffy and his early crew to life for the first time in a television production:

we love u ♥️ thank u for settin sail with us https://t.co/YGBqtm1Nkm — emily rudd (@emilysteaparty) May 11, 2022

The creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, is acting as executive producer on the upcoming adaptation, putting many fans' minds at ease. Following the cancellation of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, anime fans began to wonder if the streaming service might pull the plug on live-action anime adaptations, but it seems as though the television producers are only getting started. One Piece will eventually be joined by the likes of Avatar The Last Airbender, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Mobile Suit: Gundam.

What do you think of the Straw Hats assembled? Do you think that Netflix's take on the world of the Grand Line can do justice to the original source material? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Straw Hats.