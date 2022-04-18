Netflix’s Geeked Week Will Share a Big Update on One Piece

Netflix’s Geeked Week is coming back, guys! The big event announced its 2022 date over on Twitter, and One Piece fans have good reason to be excited. After all, the event is slated to drop this summer, and its first promo confirms the anime’s live-action series will get a shoutout one way or another.

The tease went live today when Netflix confirmed it would host its annual Geeked Week at the start of June this year. The event promises to drop sneak peeks and trailers for all sorts of original projects. Of course, fans were forced to figure out what those projects were, and it didn’t take long to find a One Piece nod on the announcement poster.

mark your calendars and make your group chats because GEEKED WEEK 2022 is officially coming June 6-10 🔥 pic.twitter.com/crWwhzVvaY — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 18, 2022

As you can see below, the Geeked Week ad is packed with content, but there is something familiar in the top left corner. You can see a cute symbol next to the poster’s save the date, and it happens to be the Going Merry mascot. The adorable ram’s head is hard to mistake, and fans are already geeking out about the reference.

After all, One Piece‘s live-action adaptation has kept its secrets close to its chest since it was announced. Fans were informed of its lead cast rather recently, and no footage from the set has surfaced. However, filming on One Piece did get underway last year, and Netflix’s stars have posted occasional updates for fans from South Africa.

Now, all eyes are on Geeked Week in hopes of something special. One Piece fans would love to see a clip from the show. At the very least, we’d love to get a poster that has all its stars dressed in character. And if creator Eiichiro Oda wants to share a few words during the event, fans won’t say no!

What do you want to see first from Netflix's adaptation? Do you have faith in this live-action take on One Piece?