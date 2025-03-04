One Piece: The Most Dangerous Character in Elbaf Is Finally Free

The ongoing Elbaf Arc of One Piece is introducing new characters as Luffy, and his crew begin a new adventure in the fabled land of the Giants. Elbaf is an island unaffiliated with the World Government and is considered the strongest nation in the world. It’s home to the brave and mighty warriors who take pride in their strengths. Having a much longer life span than humans, the Giants spend most of their lives honing their skills. Even with all their strength, they actually prefer a peaceful life. They were furious when Eustass Kidd attacked Elbaf and wanted to turn it into a warzone.

Since the country is isolated from the rest of the world, it’s not advanced in any way. However, things are slowly changing as the Giants now focus on educating the next generation. Jaguar D. Saul has a major role to play in it, but their beloved King Harald also contributed to the development. It’s all the more reason the country admires their king. Sadly, fourteen years ago, the kingdom met an inexplicable tragedy with Harald’s death. What’s worse is that Harald’s son, Prince Loki, was the murderer. He wandered in the sea for eight years before Shanks caught him and handed him over to the Giants. It’s been six years since then, and Loki has been serving his sentence in the underworld. However, things take a drastic turn in One Piece Chapter 1141.

Luffy and Zoro Free Loki in One Piece Chapter 1141

Loki makes a deal with Luffy, promising to tell the young Yonko everything he knows about Shanks if the latter sets him free in One Piece. Despite Loki’s scary demeanor, Luffy gets along quite well with him. Luffy plans to keep his end of the deal since he desperately wants to meet Shanks. Even the Giants saying all manners of negative things about Loki isn’t enough to change Luffy’s mind.

According to the Giants, Loki has always been a source of their problems. They call him the “Cursed Prince,” someone who has been pulling dangerous pranks on them since he was a child. However, killing their beloved King was their bottom line. The Giants claim that Loki killed Harald to acquire the mysterious devil fruit that has been passed down in Elbaf’s royal family for generations. Loki was already the strongest warrior in the kingdom, and gaining the power of the devil fruit made him even more untouchable.

In Chapter 1139, Scopper Gaban reveals that before Shanks, no one was able to defeat Loki. That’s quite a statement, considering that a single Giant couldn’t be stopped even when all the warriors of Elbaf combined their strengths. Luffy has full confidence that even if Loki causes trouble, he can easily stop the Giant Prince. Chapter 1141 ends with Loki standing menacingly in front of Luffy. He is clearly way taller than ordinary Giants, which makes him even more threatening.

One Piece May Include a Brief Fight Between Luffy and Loki

Six years of being crucified and recently getting tortured by Gunko should have been enough to make Loki unable to stand. However, reality proves otherwise. Loki was already annoyed when Zoro kicked his wound to check if the Giant was still alive. Additionally, if what the Giants say about Loki is true, he may not be planning to keep his end of the deal. It also wouldn’t be surprising if Loki actually went on another rampage like he did 14 years ago.

It’s unclear if Loki met Shanks a few days ago when the pirate was in Elbaf and fought Kidd later on. However, we do know that Loki and Shanks aren’t on good terms, considering the latter imprisoned him for six years. Loki may not know much about Shanks like he’s letting on. It’s unclear what his goal is so far, but a brief fight between him and Luffy wouldn’t be surprising. The last panel of Chapter 1141 surely doesn’t look “friendly.”

However, even if they do fight, it won’t last this long because Elbaf has worse things to worry about now. With the Holy Knights planning to attack the kingdom, the beautiful land will soon turn into a battlefield. Considering Loki’s hatred toward the Celestial Dragons and his personal vendetta against Gunko and Shamrock, he may be willing to fight the villains.