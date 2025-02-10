One Piece Sets Up Luffy’s First Opponent in Elbaf Arc

One Piece’s Elbaf Arc is introducing new characters and returning a few of them from the past. Jaguar D. Saul reunites with Robin after 22 years as the other Giants welcome the Straw Hat Pirates with a banquet. The crew has been planning to visit Elbaf since the Little Garden Arc, especially Luffy and Usopp who were moved by the Giants’ bravery. They reunite with Dory and Brogy in the Egghead Arc of One Piece as the Giants help them escape the island. After a brief setback because of Road, the crew is ready to begin their new adventure in the strongest kingdom of the world.

In Chapter 1130, Luffy meets Loki, the Cursed Prince of Elbaf who has been sentenced to crucifixion for killing King Harald. Luffy promises to free Loki in exchange for finding information about Shanks. However, freeing the person responsible for killing a country’s beloved king is definitely going to be challenging. Loki is the strongest Giant and he was undefeatable despite all his countrymen attacking him at once. However, as Luffy attempts to free him, he must fight a legendary pirate.

One Piece Chapter 1139 Brings Back Scopper Gaban

Loki escaped Elbaf after King Harald’s death and roamed in the sea for a few years before Shanks caught him. According to Chapter 1139, Shanks was the only one capable enough of defeating him. He also gained his Yonko title around the same time, leading to the belief that overpowering Loki is a feat worthy of a Yonko. However, instead of handing Loki over to the World Government to collect the bounty, Shanks turned him to the Giants. He wanted the Giants to deal with the criminal instead of involving the Marines.

After Loki was captured, Scopper Gaban was responsible for keeping watch on the prisoner. Gaban was a member of the Roger Pirates and was a legendary figure who fought alongside Roger and Rayleigh in his younger days. He also went to Laughtale, meaning he knows the truth behind the world’s history. Not long after Roger’s death, Gaban went to Elbaf and married Ripley, a Giant woman. His son, Collun, is already 20 years old, but he looks like a child since Giants have a much longer lifespan than humans.

Gaban meets the Straw Hat Pirates in Chapter 1139 and Luffy reveals his intention to find the key to Loki’s cuffs. Road is flabbergasted since this is supposed to be a secret but Gaban finds it fascinating. Luffy’s carefree nature and willingness to take risks reminded Gaban of Roger when they were young. Gaban then takes them to a treasure room and reveals the key.

The only way Luffy can free Loki is by taking the key from Gaban, the left arm of the Pirate King. Their fight will likely be featured in Chapter 1140 as it’s a great opportunity for Gaban to test Luffy’s skills. Gaban’s powers are unknown but he doesn’t appear to be a devil fruit user. In his younger days, he fought with two axes and Haki. Furthermore, Luffy has come a long way after Rayleigh’s training so there’s a good chance he will put up a great fight against a living legend.