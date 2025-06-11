One Piece Confirms Another Rivalry Just As Good As Zoro and Sanji

One of the best parts about One Piece is the hilarious dynamic between Zoro and Sanji, the Wings of the Future Pirate King. They have been rivals since the beginning of the story and are always shown to be somewhat close in strength. While there is a slight difference in their power, both of them refuse to back down and fight for the spot of the second strongest member in the crew. While the debate between them has yet to be settled, no one can deny their role in lending Luffy the support he needs in his path to becoming the King of the Pirates.

After all, he has a much smaller crew than most notable pirates, and most of the members aren’t conventionally strong fighters. Zoro and Sanji always take the strongest opponents besides the main villain in an arc. The Elbaf Arc of One Piece is currently in a crucial phase, as the latest Chapter 1151 just teased that Luffy will now join the battlefield. Not only that, but we can also look forward to an alliance between Luffy and Loki, the Cursed Prince of Elbaf. However, even with such high stakes, One Piece isn’t ignoring the fan-favorite comedy at all. The ongoing arc finally unveiled Gaban’s whereabouts and his importance in Roger’s crew. However, even after his severe injuries, he couldn’t let someone call him the third strongest in Roger’s crew.

Toei Animation

One Piece’s Gaban and Rayleigh May Have Been Rivals All Along

Ever since the Elbaf Arc began, the manga has never hidden the parallels between Gaban and Sanji, especially with their talks about love. However, there’s more to it than that, especially when we consider the parallels between Zoro and Rayleigh. Rayleigh and Gaban always stood by Roger’s side, much like how Luffy’s best allies do in a time of crisis. In such situations, it’s easy for some friendly rivalry to develop, especially when the two crew members are immensely powerful. We have seen a glimpse of Rayleigh’s powers before, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that Gaban is just as powerful as him.

Toei Animation

In Chapter 1150, Gaban easily overpowered Sommers, but Gunko threatened to kill Colon if he continued to fight. The former pirate used Future Sight to see the possible death of his son and immediately dropped his weapons. Gunko gave him fatal injuries before taking him and escaping to the underworld. In Chapter 1151, Luffy and the others finally learn that Gaban was a member of the Roger Pirates.

The Giants also reveal that he and Rayleigh were known as Roger’s wings and that Gaban was the third strongest among them. However, despite his fatal wounds, Gaban gathered all his remaining strength to state that he was the second strongest instead. A lot about Roger’s crew is still unknown, but with this, we can at least know that the rank of the second strongest in the past and future crew of the Pirate Kings will remain debatable.