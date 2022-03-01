One Piece Unleashes Surprising Assassination Order

One Piece has launched a surprise assassination order with the newest chapter of the series! As the final battles reach their end across Onigashima, all that is left to settle is the fight between Kaido and Luffy on the top of the Skull Dome. There have already been some big shake ups thanks to some of the victories across the island, and as the Wano Country arc reaches its climax, Luffy now has some major pressure on his shoulders to get the all important victory at the end of the day. But now there’s a new and unexpected thorn in his side.

It’s been teased at many points throughout the series that Luffy could be a lot more special than just for his potential to become the Pirate King as small hints at the Void Century and the world’s past has drawn some very curious ties. With Luffy now very close to also potentially toppling Kaido at the end of this war, it seems like he’s become a more dangerous figure than ever. One that the Five Elders of the World Government have deemed to be such a threat that he should be assassinated as soon as possible.

It was revealed during the Reverie Arc that Luffy’s antics during the Whole Cake Island events had seen him labeled as the “Fifth Emperor,” but the juicier teases came from that look into the government themselves. Luffy was seen to be a noted target of the mysterious king now sitting on the throne at the center of the world, and not to mention that mysterious giant Straw Hat that he shares a connection to as well. As the fight with Kaido continues in Chapter 1041 of the series, Luffy’s importance becomes all the more tangible.

CP0 has been sneaking throughout the island and sees them contacted with a new edict from the Five Elders. They must eliminate Luffy at once, and though it’s an impossible task given his current fight with Kaido, they want to eliminate him from the equation to avoid the worst-case scenario. They don’t mention what that is, but do note that it’s “rumor and hearsay.” This raises all sorts of questions about what this means for Luffy if he does manage to win, and what that will mean for the rest of the open seas.

If he's been deemed that much of a problem by the government now, even after years of doing much worse, then it really highlights just how important this final fight on Wano really is. And Luffy really needs to win that fight at any cost.