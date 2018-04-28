‘One Piece’ Just Debuted The Fifth Emperor

The manga run of One Piece has officially ended the Whole Cake Island arc, and has taken the first step into its next arc, Reverie. But before everything can be wrapped up in a bow, the Straw Hats have to deal with the fallout of their actions.

Events during the Whole Cake Island arc lead to the series knighting a new Fifth Emperor joining Shanks, Big Mom, Kaidou, and Teach. But who is it? Read on only if you want to know!

Warning! Massive spoilers for Chapter 903 of One Piece below!

Chapter 902 marked the end of the Whole Cake Island arc, so Chapter 903 begins with the fallout of its events. How does it end? With Luffy being named “The Fifth Emperor” in a report of Luffy’s fight with Big Mom by Morgans.

In the beginning of the chapter, Sanji’s bounty goes up, and Luffy’s sad because his seemed to go down somehow. But as the series was setting up its new “Reverie” arc by re-introducing older characters like Vivi, each of these returning faces was learning of Luffy’s fight with Big Mom.

Morgans lays out each of Luffy’s victories as such:

“Straw Hat Luffy had already placed 7 magical crews under his command, and is now a Grand Captain with over 5000 subordinates that answer to him. He has already attracted much attention for his brotherly relationship not only with Ace, but with the Second-in-Command of the Revolutionary Army Sabo.

He roped together organizations like the Armies of Evil, the Germa 66, the Sun Pirates, and the Firetank Pirates on the spot with his extraordinary charisma and leadership abilities. His mind devised and calculated a calculated plot to destroy the Queen’s castle. He possessed the strength to best commanders worth 800 million and even 1 billion Belly! One might even count this fracas amongst Straw Hat Luffy’s victories!

The Fifth Emperor of the Seas has arrived!”

This new label sends shockwaves through the seas and even gets the attention of the other Four Emperors, Kaidou, Blackbeard, Big Mom, and even Shanks. Now with a new title (and 1.5 Billion Belly bounty), Luffy is going to have a tougher road ahead than ever before.

