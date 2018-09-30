‘One Piece’ Sees Luffy Make One of His Biggest Promises Yet

One Piece has put Luffy in a more perilous situation than ever as he’s now trapped in the Mirro-World with Katakuri and has no clear way of escaping. Naturally the Straw Hats are worried about their captain because of this.

But to put their minds at ease, Luffy made a promise that he has no guarantee he can deliver as he promises to meet them when they get to Cacao Island.

Nami tells Luffy of the plan that they will rendezvous at Cacao Island with Sanji, who’s currently helping to bake the replacement wedding cake to satiate Big Mom’s raging appetite. But the Straw Hats begin worrying about Luffy after he orders them to break all the mirrors on the Thousand Sunny.

To ease their minds, Luffy says that he’ll meet them at the island. But this promise carries a ton of weight because the entire time he’s speaking with the Straw Hats, he’s being pounded up and down by Katakuri. Katakuri’s seemingly stronger than ever now, and Luffy himself isn’t even fully confident that he’ll win.

The promise is capped off by Luffy hiding his pained face with an eerily goofy one, and the Straw Hats were put at ease for now. But Jinbe is seen reacting sternly, as he probably realizes what Luffy had done in that moment. The promise he made is not one he’s sure he can keep just yet, but his Captain role keeps him from worrying his crew.

What makes matters worse is that after this conversation, Katakuri gets serious and the battle with Luffy gets more intense. Luffy can’t even land a hit with one of his more powerful techniques, Red Hawk. It’s going to get tough before it gets better.

