One Piece Fans Celebrate Monkey D. Luffy's Birthday
May 5th is the birthday of a certain Straw Hat Captain that has been working to become the king of the pirates and fans of One Piece are celebrating Luffy's day of birth in style across the internet. With Monkey currently fighting against Kaido during the War For Wano and set to make a big splash in the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise, he doesn't have much time to take things easy, so fans of the Shonen franchise are definitely picking up the slack.
Toei Animation, the producers of One Piece's anime, shared an official post to help wish Luffy the happiest of birthday, as his journey continues alongside his crew throughout Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece:
Happy birthday the man who will become the King of the Pirates, STRAW HAT LUFFY! 🎉🎉🎉🏴☠️🏴☠️🏴☠️ #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/r0jFJX1jMV— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) May 5, 2022
How will you celebrate Luffy's birthday? Do you think the captain of the Straw Hats will be able to ultimately take down Kaido? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.
5/5 Is Luffy Day
luffy birthday 🫡 pic.twitter.com/f18Q5KhmlG— jojo ☆ (@scaborotory) May 5, 2022
They've Come A Long Way
Happy Birthday, Luffy!!! ❤️🧡💛💚 #ルフィ誕生祭2022 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/SVaKORvAcW— ao ★ 青 (@aokamei) May 5, 2022
Gear Fifth To Ring In The Ocassion
Happy birthday to the Sun that will bring the dawn to the new world, Luffy.💖 #ONEPIECE #ルフィ誕生祭2022 pic.twitter.com/GPn6CmSFhf— Maria🌞 (@Yoru_chii) May 4, 2022
The Mind of Luffy
✨🌻HAPPY LUFFY DAY!!!🌻✨— 𝓛𝓲𝓵𝔂 ☠️ 👒 (@Erzabriefs) May 4, 2022
✨happy birthday my captain✨#ONEPIECE #ルフィ生誕祭2022#ルフィ #ルフィ誕生祭2022 #モンキー・D・ルフィ誕生祭 pic.twitter.com/ICDkJvn85u
Luffy Over The Years
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE FUTURE KING OF PIRATES #ルフィ誕生祭2022 pic.twitter.com/PYV29ktKl2— Hourly luffy 🎉 (@LuffyHourly) May 4, 2022
Luffy And Law
Happy Birthday Luffy + law just chillin #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/640xJ2YGi4— AliJay🐉✨ (@AliJay00) May 4, 2022
Straw Hat Horsin' Around
5.5 Gear5— Arrot 🦩allドフ (@Arrot_) May 5, 2022
HAPPY BIRTHDAY LUFFY!!!!!#ルフィ生誕祭2022#ルフィ誕生祭2022#ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/rliJDtEIhR
Awakening
AWAKENING‼️‼️
Happy Birthday to Luffy, our literal sun! Another year with you is another year of warmth that means so much to me.☀️ pic.twitter.com/iVrCq4lFaf— 🏝️ (@kyutoryu_) May 5, 2022