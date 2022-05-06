One Piece Fans Celebrate Monkey D. Luffy's Birthday

May 5th is the birthday of a certain Straw Hat Captain that has been working to become the king of the pirates and fans of One Piece are celebrating Luffy's day of birth in style across the internet. With Monkey currently fighting against Kaido during the War For Wano and set to make a big splash in the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise, he doesn't have much time to take things easy, so fans of the Shonen franchise are definitely picking up the slack.

Toei Animation, the producers of One Piece's anime, shared an official post to help wish Luffy the happiest of birthday, as his journey continues alongside his crew throughout Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece:

Happy birthday the man who will become the King of the Pirates, STRAW HAT LUFFY! 🎉🎉🎉🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/r0jFJX1jMV — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) May 5, 2022

