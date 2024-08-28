Boston Red Sox Reveal One Piece Night

One Piece’s popularity is apparent across the board. On top of the manga and the anime adaptation continuing to bring in new shonen fans, Netflix also is working on the second season of its live-action adaptation. As more fans and non-fans learn more about Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, some major organizations are beginning to take notice. Tonight, on August 28th, the Boston Red Sox are hosting a “One Piece Night” that will allow fans to take home some wild merchandise, share their cosplay, and enter into the world that introduced Devil Fruit.

One Piece has been hitting it big in North America in 2024, as apart from this baseball-themed anime night, the Straw Hats took over the “Sphere” in Las Vegas. Airing footage from the anime adaptation, the shonen franchise also opened its own restaurant in Las Vegas, letting Western anime fans try out some dishes that were fit for Luffy and his crew. As the Grand Line becomes more popular, expect more events in the future to further explore Eiichiro Oda’s beloved world.

One Piece Hits The Field

The celebration doesn’t just focus on the Straw Hats’ recent popularity but also works to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the beloved series. With the Final Saga in full swing in both the manga and anime adaptation, One Piece has a lot to celebrate with this new event.

Tonight we're setting sail for One Piece Night at Fenway Park with the @redsox to celebrate the anime's 25th anniversary! For all fans attending tonight's game, make sure to share your experience using #OP25th! 🏴‍☠️ ⚾ 🙌 #OnePiece #RedSox pic.twitter.com/ykSLIZ1ZWB — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) August 28, 2024

Here’s how Toei and the Red Sox break down the event that is taking place as we speak, “Toei Animation and the Boston Red Sox have joined forces to present “One Piece Night” —bringing together America’s favorite pastime with anime’s favorite pirates to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “One Piece.” On Wednesday, August 28, at Fenway Park, Monkey D. Luffy and Zoro mascots will welcome a bevy of 6,500 One Piece fans to this unique Boston Red Sox Theme night to watch the Red Sox vs division rival Toronto Blue Jays. Fans who purchased tickets to Wednesday’s game through redsox.com/onepiece will receive an exclusive commemorative bobblehead of Monkey D. Luffy in a Red Sox uniform produced by the Red Sox in collaboration Toei Animation.”

