One Piece Fan Imagines Luffy With Various Famous Art Styles

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is the most popular action anime and manga series in the world, and a large part of that popularity is due to its central character, Monkey D. Luffy, as fans are all in on Luffy’s journey to become the Pirate King. Though much of the flavor for the series comes from Oda’s distinct art style, Luffy’s the kind of strongly made character that could be recognizable no matter how he’s drawn.

Artist LaffyTaffy404 took on this challenge and shared several interpretations of Luffy to Reddit, and they have already become a major hit with fans as they wonder what One Piece would be like if it incorporated more…Family Guy.

As a way to test their skills, LaffyTaffy404 provided several hilarious new takes on Luffy. The most notable shift Luffy’s design quite a bit with such takes as an Adventure Time influenced design, a design based on the aesthetic of the musical group Gorillaz, a “vintage cartoon” design that hearkens back to early Disney (with an adorable Chopper slipped in), one take based on Bryan Lee O’ Malley’s Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, one based on Studio Ghibli’s distinct softer style, but the one that got the most attention was Luffy as Peter Griffin from Family Guy.

Like it or not, Family Guy‘s style is a distinct one that became the overall look of every one of Seth MacFarlane’s animated projects. This makes for the most abrasive new look for Luffy, and fans have already had fun mashing up the two series. LaffyTaffy404 takes the first hilarious jab and imagines Peter D. Luffy (or is it Monkey D. Griffin? Monkey D. Peter? Griffin D. Peter?) setting up an One Piece flavored take on one of Family Guy’s “remember when” cutaway gags.

But seen just how pliable Monkey D. Luffy is in all of these styles, it’s no wonder why Oda himself often gives his characters full makeovers over the course of the series himself.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.