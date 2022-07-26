One Piece Explains How Tom & Jerry Inspired Gear Fifth

If you are keeping up with One Piece these days, then you will know Luffy is more powerful than ever. As the Wano saga comes to a close, the Straw Hat captain has more allies on hand than fans saw coming, and he has even unlocked a new power. Gear Fifth has finally arrived, and in a new interview, the creator of One Piece says the form was inspired by Tom and Jerry of all things.

The revelation came around from Eiichiro Oda when the artist did an interview with Gosho Aoyama, the creator of Detective Conan. It was there the pair talked about their long-running series, and Oda made sure to bring up his inspiration for Gear Fifth.

"For the concept, think of it as if I suddenly drew Tom and Jerry," Oda explained. "When I tried to draw it, it was actually difficult. The world of Tom and Jerry works because of the two of them. I suffered because of the difference in attitude when I looked at Luffy being the only one making pranks in battle and his opponent not. But I feel this time I was able to draw it."

READ MORE: One Piece Spin-Off Reveals Sanji's 40 Year Old Look | One Piece Tops New Poll Ranking the Shonen's Best Manga of All-Time | One Piece Creator Wants to End the Manga Within 3 Years

If you have read up on One Piece, you will be able to see the similarities at a glance. The overall visuals from the anime could not be more different from Tom and Jerry, but they begin to blend when Luffy taps into Gear Fifth. After all, the form totally changes his facial features, and Luffy takes on a very slapstick sense of fighting. All of this is certainly reminiscent of how Tom and Jerry outwit one another, so Oda definitely did the classic cartoon justice.

Of course, fans are eager to see Gear Fifth makes its debut on screen. Luffy has only used the power on the page, but his battle with Kaido is far from over. It won't be too much longer before Gear Fifth debuts in the anime, and we bet the animation team is looking to Tom and Jerry for inspiration itself.

What do you think of Luffy's latest form? Did One Piece nail its big debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.