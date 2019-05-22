One Piece’s Luffy Will Get His Own Island This Summer

It’s no secret that One Piece is popular. The franchise is one of the most successful anime titles to come from Japan, and it is only growing more famous by the day. Monkey D. Luffy is a bonafide icon to millions, and it seems he’s about to hit peak celeb status thanks to a new event.

After all, the captain of the Straw Hat crew is getting his own island. No, really. Luffy has made it!

Recently, an announcement went live in Japan about One Piece, and it was there fans learned all about this new island. According to the reports, the desert island of Sarushima in the Tokyo Bay is getting a name change although it will be temporary. The island will be renamed Monkey D. Luffy Island for the summer, and that is just the start (via Otaku USA Magazine).

The name change will last from July 8 to October 20, giving fans 105 days to pay visit to this island. The decision to give Luffy his own island was approved by the Kanagawa Prefecture and done to celebrate the 20th anniversary of One Piece‘s anime.

Not only will the island get a name change, but it is going to host some One Piece events as well. The island has always been a popular tourist destination and will ramp up visits with some special anime attractions. To start, 12 life-sized statues of key One Piece characters will be placed around Luffy’s island to make things lively. They will be joined by a replica of The Going Merry, a photo station, AR technology pitstops, and a restaurant filled with Baratie-approved meals. So if you are real lucky, then Sanji might be the one to serve your food once you hop over to Monkey D. Luffy Island.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.