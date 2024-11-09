One Piece Creator Reveals That Monkey D. Luffy Might Have an Unexpected Ally

The Future Island Arc might be finished in One Piece’s manga but there are still several major events and battles left for the anime adaptation to explore in Dr. Vegapunk’s homeland. With the World Government wanting nothing more than to silence the mad scientist, Luffy and his crew have been able to learn quite a few things thanks to the knowledgeable character. While the Straw Hats received a fair share of allies in fighting against the military and the Five Elders in this storyline, creator Eiichiro Oda has confirmed that during the arc, Luffy received some unexpected help from an even more unexpected ally. Bearing this in mind, the Straw Hats might be turning a major enemy into an even bigger friend should this turn out to be true.

Warning. If you aren’t caught up on One Piece’s manga, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory for those sticking with the anime series. When Saturn and the Five Elders descended upon Future Island, even Luffy’s Gear Fifth didn’t seem up to the task to defeat one of the ruling heads of the World Government. Monkey’s ultimate transformation is one that has helped him defeat the likes of Kaido, Rob Lucci, and Kizaru but there is a major caveat with the form. Luffy can run out of stamina quite quickly in this cartoonish form but in the 1103th chapter of One Piece’s manga, the Straw Hat Captain received an unexpected helping hand from a mysterious figure. In a recent question and answer session, Eiichiro Oda revealed the identity of this figure in a sly way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toei Animation

Kizaru, The Next Straw Hat Pirate?

During a recent SBS entry, the long-running question and answer session wherein Eiichiro Oda takes fan questions, the mangaka all but confirmed that Kizaru gave Luffy a helping hand, “In Chapter 1103, Luffy starts eating a bunch of food but who answered his plea after he screamed out ‘foooood’ Close to him were Sanji and Franky, could it have been one of them? Though the likes of Kizaru and Sentomaru were also there….No one noticed it happening. Meaning, for no one to have spotted it, it must’ve been carried out at the speed of light. Hmm… I sure don’t know who that could be. Speed of light…”

Kizaru, for those who might not know, ate the Devil Fruit known as Pika Pika no Mi. Said Devil Fruit allows the Navy admiral to turn into light whenever he wants, turning himself into a ‘light human,’ while also allowing him to move at light speed. With Oda’s sneaky answer, it’s clear that Kizaru and his sense of ‘uncertain justice’ might be working in the favor of the Straw Hat Pirates.

toei animation

Kizaru’s Turn In The Anime

We’ll be waiting for some time to see the events of Chapter 1103 hit the anime series. One Piece announced earlier this fall that it would be taking a break from the Egghead Island Arc, giving viewers a remastered Fishman Island Arc. Luckily, One Piece is planning to return to the final saga in April of next year, giving the animation team time to refresh and rejuvenate. This also gives the manga far more time to release new chapters to build up events for the anime to adapt. Luckily, there are far more projects in the One Piece world in the works that will act as major arrivals for fans.

Want to see if Kizaru officially changes sides in One Piece’s future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Grand Line and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.