This Emotional One Piece Cosplay Reimagines Iconic Luffy, Nami Scene

Nami might be an integral part of the Straw Hat pirates on One Piece, but she hasn’t always been this way. When she was first introduced to the series, she didn’t trust pirates like Luffy and even tried to betray him. But the reveal for why she did such a thing ended up becoming one of the most iconic moments in the series thus far as she and Luffy ended up being bonded for life following the fight with Arlong.

This is one of the most memorable moments in a series filled to the brim with memorable scenes, and one group of cosplay artists has had fans feeling that heartbreak all over again with some stunning cosplay of the scene. Check it out below!

Artist @raruhas (who you can find on Twitter here) shared the above One Piece cosplay photo shoot to Twitter, and it’s been an immediately huge hit with fans. It’s no mystery as to why as it’s a gorgeous live-action reimagining of this Nami sequence that sees her paling around with Zoro and Luffy before the events of the Arlong Arc park and its emotional climax.

The Arlong Park arc was a gamechanger to many fans of the series as while the series had its fair share of tender moments for Zoro, Usopp, and Sanji joining the crew, it was a different case for Nami. The closed off and mysterious Nami was revealed to be stealing money and stashing it to save her town, but Arlong’s dirty trick left her without any options.

Finally breaking down, and letting her facade fall by the wayside, Nami tearfully asks Luffy for help. Putting his Straw Hat on her head, Luffy immediately chose to help Nami along with the rest of his crew. Seeing them head toward Arlong Park is one of the most emotionally impacting moments in the series, and this cosplay proves it hits just as strong in any medium.

There’s a live-action One Piece series currently in the works, and it’s setting out to adapt the East Blue saga of the series. So, if cosplay can nail this scene than any adaptation worth its salt will be able to do the same. Especially if the team behind the new TV series pays attention to how it all shakes out in the original manga and anime.

