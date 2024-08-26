Netflix’s One Piece Has Allegedly Found Its Bartolomeo

Netflix’s One Piece is deep into production on season two, and as you can imagine, fans are eager to see what the show will offer with its return. We know the live-action adaptation has big plans on season two as some big story beats are coming. From Loguetown to Drum Island, Netflix’s One Piece has some big places and people to introduce. So if a new report is right, it seems the anime just found its very own Bartolomeo.

Yes, that’s right. We said Bartolomeo. The character may not become a major player in One Piece until Dressrosa, but if you will recall, the pirate appears in Loguetown for a hot minute.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for this new report, the casting update comes from the One Piece Live Action channel on Discord. The community, which has successfully sussed out casting info before, put its focus on Bartolomeo this week. If the team there is right, actor Nahum Hughes will bring Bartoloemeo to life, and the discovery came courtesy of a now-deleted CV.

Of course, the team at Netflix has not given any word on this One Piece casting. We do know for sure One Piece season two will bring Loguetown to life, but beyond that, the show has kept mum on its story beats. Bartolomeo’s role in the arc is pretty minimal, but fans know the arc sets up an important arc for the pirate.

After all, Bartolomeo is perhaps the biggest Luffy fan on the Grand Line. When we find the pirate in Dressrosa, Bartolomeo is obsessed with Luffy, and this adoration began in Loguetown. The green-haired pirate sees how Luffy deals with the Marines in Loguetown, and the rest is history. There is a chance Netflix could expand the pirate’s role in season two as the adaptation does diverge from the original manga in its own ways. But for now, we will have to wait and see how Netflix’s One Piece shakes out.

If you are eager to check out One Piece, you are in luck. Netflix not only has the live-action adaptation on lock, but it is streaming the original anime as well. So for those wanting more info on One Piece, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you think about this latest One Piece rumor? Are you excited for Netflix to drop season two? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!