One Piece Teases A Major Whitebeard Succession War

With Reverie in the past and the Wano Arc about to debut, that “in-between period” between the two massive arcs may prove to offer more events coming up than we had eventually thought. Marco, the de facto right hand man of Whitebeard, has worked as a doctor at the legendary pirate’s hometown since his death at the hands of Blackbeard. Little did Marco know that a war of succession may be in the cards as pirates plot to take the legendary seafaring warrior’s place.

In episode 890, Marco explained that a number of pirates were searching for Whitebeard’s hidden treasure, one of which was Whitebeard’s “son”, Edward Weevil. Now whether or not Eddie is actually the son of Edward Newgate is anyone’s guess, but considering that Whitebeard considering anyone part of his crew of pirates to be his sons and daughters, we’re confident in saying that Edward probably isn’t related by blood to him.

Weevil does have a “claim to the throne”, ala Game of Thrones, in that his mother is touting the fact that she was a lover of Whitebeard and so she must have given birth to his son. The “would-be son of Whitebeard” does hold levels of strength that seem close to his dear old dad, managing to take on 16 pirate crews at once.

Aside from Weevil, another contender for Whitebeard’s prestige would be Marshall D. Teach, aka Blackbeard, the man responsible for Newgate’s death. Blackbeard is easily one of the biggest villains of the series, also setting in motion the events that killed Luffy’s brother Ace and being ridiculously powerful since he is able to harness the power of two devil fruit.

Whether or not a war is coming among these potential “Whitebeards” is yet to be seen but that would make for an interesting storyarc moving forward. We’ll keep our eyes peeled during the upcoming Wano arc to see if any of these pieces fall into place.

