One Piece Creator Pens Stunning Summer Sketch for Fans: Watch

One Piece's creator illustrated a stunning sketch for the Summer! One Piece's Wano Country arc has now reached its climax with the newest chapter of the series, and while it's currently the most intense the manga has been for some time, one of the brief reprieves heading into each new release is the cover art for each chapter. Either series creator Eiichiro Oda uses the cover art to tell a story outside of the main events of the series, or he goes all out with a flourish and full color spread featuring each of the series' characters.

Chapter 1011 of the manga series continues the intense climax of the Wano Country's third act, and while the content of the chapter is certainly intense it's a far cry from the actual cover. Featuring a stunning look at each of the Straw Hat pirates enjoying some soft serve ice cream, the official Twitter account for the series shared a behind the scenes look at how this sketch came to be with a special video showing Oda's process. Check it out below:

Though Eiichiro Oda's series is currently one of the longest running series in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it's also one of the most unique as it's filled with a wide variety of characters with wacky designs of their own. With as much planning and dedication that goes into each new chapter, it's still quite a sight to see even a famed creator like Eiichiro Oda goes through several different phases of planning before the final work.

