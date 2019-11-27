One Piece Teases Orochi’s Hand in a Father’s Death

The Wano Country arc hasn’t just placed Luffy and his crew of Straw Hat Pirates into dire situations that they have managed to escape by the skins of their teeth, but has given us a closer look into the world of the Grand Line. Oden, who was born and spent a good portion of his life in the isolationist nation, eventually joined Whitebeard’s crew and sailed alongside Gol D. Roger for a spell. With the manga deciding to revisit the past of Oden, we see entirely new events transpire from what we knew, whether that be good or bad. Unfortunately, this chapter was full of the latter as the villainous Orochi may have even been more nefarious than we thought.

During this current chapter, the Wano flashback gives us a better idea of Oden’s time as the Daimyo of Kuri, with the insanely strong ronin attempting to change the path of the lawless land from its dark path to a brighter one. After saving some tiny animals from being skewered during a trip of discovery in Wano, Oden manages to save said animal samurai and adds them to his entourage. Unfortunately, Oden’s good heart may work well in situations such as this but could have ultimately caused his death.

Oden was asked numerous times as to why he was helping the perpetually broke Orochi, the tiny villainous wanderer of Wano. Expressing his guilt for Orochi’s situation, it’s hinted at the fact that this eventual leader of Wano may have been the one to kill not just Oden in the future via weakening him, but his father as well thanks to some well placed poison. While the details of this are still a tad murky, it’s clear that something like this falls well into Orochi’s wheelhouse and he could have very well have been responsible for the deaths of some of Wano’s brightest stars.

