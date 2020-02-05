One Piece Reveals Kaido’s Deception

One Piece has shown us the tragic tale of Oden, the Daimyo of Kuri who simply wanted to open up his homeland to receive the rest of the world, whether that be through culture or with new arrivals to the country itself. Unfortunately for Oden, there’s a big road block in the form of a tiny man who is currently ruling the nation with in iron fist in the form of Orochi. Backing up the little dictator is the powerful, nigh invincible Kaido, the captain of the Beast Pirates who has the ability to transform into a giant floating dragon. Now, with Oden attempting a coup, Kaido reveals the ace up his sleeve!

Warning! If you want to avoid spoilers for the latest chapter of One Piece’s manga, 970, steer clear of the rest of this article as we will be doing some deep diving!

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Oden arrives at the Shogun’s castle, he has brought with him his comrades in arms, ready to take back the country that is theirs. Unfortunately for them, Kaido is lying in wait in his dragon form, ready to dish out some serious pain, touting the fact that someone with Oden’s ranks is possibly a traitor and feeding him information. With the battle heating up, Oden unleashes his “two sword style” that creates the scar on Kaido that we’ve come to know to this day.

Unfortunately, Kaido having a potential spy in Oden’s ranks is only a part of his ultimate deceitful plan. With Oden clearly winning the fight, the Beast Pirates unveil another of their aces in the hole by showing the Daimyo of Kuri that they have his son captured. With Oden distracted, Kaido hits him with a cheap shot, knocking him out and ending the fight, with the wandering samurai captured and sentenced to being boiled alive!

What did you think of Kaido’s deceptions throughout this chapter of One Piece? Who do you think will deliver the final blow to the captain of the Beast Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Wano Country!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.