One Piece Fans React to Wano’s Most Emotional Chapter Yet

One of the biggest strengths of One Piece is connecting audiences with their three dimensional characters, and fans are doing that and more when it comes to the recent chapter of the series that focuses on Oden and his status in Wano Country. With the current Wano Arc focusing on a flashback, detailing the life of Oden, the Daimyo of Kuri is attempting to open up the borders of his home land. With this chapter of the manga proving to be one of the most emotional, we’d imagine that a number of fans had tears in their eyes reading these events!

Warning! If you haven’t read Chapter 972 of One Piece’s Manga, you may want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into deep spoiler territory!

Oden is a complex character in the franchise of One Piece, at first desiring the freedom to experience the world outside of Wano but eventually returning after travelling the seas alongside Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger. After confronting the current Shogun of Orochi, Oden makes a joke of himself in order to save the citizens that the current ruler had kidnapped. After five long years of destroying his own reputation, Oden has enough and rallies his vassals to bring the war to both Orochi and Kaido of the Beast Pirates.

With Oden blindsided, the Daimyo of Kuri is captured and sentenced to a public execution wherein he will be boiled alive in a cauldron of scalding hot water. Now, with this recent chapter detailing the final breaths of Oden, fans cannot help but express their thoughts and feelings on the most recent installment!

One Piece Is Built Different

One Piece is just build different. Oden is a legend through and through, not just because of how he died but because of how he lived. Strength wise he was one of the strongest men in the world, he also had a softest heart yet was manlier than anyone. A true legend #onepiece972 pic.twitter.com/h1JL45i6hC — Bantu King 👑 (@Tenjin_katsura) February 22, 2020

One Of The Best Characters Of One Piece

I am Oden, and I was born to boil.

I’m crying so hard at this part.



One of the best characters from one piece.

I adore you parah oden kozuki!#onepiece972 pic.twitter.com/C2a8W9bS2k — wid🍁 (@piyakpiyik22) February 25, 2020

Still Making Fans Cry

Pls One Piece still make me cry everydamn time 😭 Oda you 🐐 Oden’s backstory was amazing pic.twitter.com/O736qdFRHl — Rox. (@aficiotard) February 23, 2020

Simply Incredible

Incredible how the people ended his sentence, it’s really tragic and it’s sad to see Oden dying in such a way. Out of 972 chapters this is the one that got me “boiling”. 😭 Died with no regrets and smiling. #onepiece972 ❤️ One Piece pic.twitter.com/KolxnniRsy — Leoden Teves (@PresidentDio) February 22, 2020

Best One Piece Flashback

Oden was a TRULY a Man Among men. Best One Piece Flashback.

Really makes me wanna watch the Anime again. pic.twitter.com/sH9YeNtp19 — O S O @C2E2 🐻 ヘ(￣ω￣ヘ) (@XBlackStarXIII) February 26, 2020

Fans Are Falling In Love With Oden

His final words and his smile just …

Oden is one of the most amazing One Piece characters. I fell in love with him as much as I love Roger pic.twitter.com/c30Q0WdBWP — Rice🌸 (@Rokurouta_) February 22, 2020

It Hits The Heart

yo that new one piece chapter HIT my heart different.. Oden 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ijDuShRUKl — 💧𝑼𝑵𝑹𝑰𝑽𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑬𝑫 𝑼𝑵𝑫𝑬𝑹 𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑽𝑬𝑵 ⭐️ (@1VONDEE) February 24, 2020

The Pepper Isn’t Causing The Tears

My boy Oden got turned into pepper soup 😔 pic.twitter.com/6TyhCGQTMN — One piece stan account (@Willof_D_) February 23, 2020

Hail To The King

Oden.

The more it’s boiled.

The better it is.



One Piece is still the king. — 『 Nux 』 (@Nux_Taku) February 23, 2020

Characters Dying With A Smile Hits Hard