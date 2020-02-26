One Piece Fans React to Wano’s Most Emotional Chapter Yet

One of the biggest strengths of One Piece is connecting audiences with their three dimensional characters, and fans are doing that and more when it comes to the recent chapter of the series that focuses on Oden and his status in Wano Country. With the current Wano Arc focusing on a flashback, detailing the life of Oden, the Daimyo of Kuri is attempting to open up the borders of his home land. With this chapter of the manga proving to be one of the most emotional, we’d imagine that a number of fans had tears in their eyes reading these events!
Warning! If you haven’t read Chapter 972 of One Piece’s Manga, you may want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into deep spoiler territory!
Oden is a complex character in the franchise of One Piece, at first desiring the freedom to experience the world outside of Wano but eventually returning after travelling the seas alongside Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger. After confronting the current Shogun of Orochi, Oden makes a joke of himself in order to save the citizens that the current ruler had kidnapped. After five long years of destroying his own reputation, Oden has enough and rallies his vassals to bring the war to both Orochi and Kaido of the Beast Pirates.
With Oden blindsided, the Daimyo of Kuri is captured and sentenced to a public execution wherein he will be boiled alive in a cauldron of scalding hot water. Now, with this recent chapter detailing the final breaths of Oden, fans cannot help but express their thoughts and feelings on the most recent installment!
One Piece Is Built Different
One Piece is just build different. Oden is a legend through and through, not just because of how he died but because of how he lived. Strength wise he was one of the strongest men in the world, he also had a softest heart yet was manlier than anyone. A true legend #onepiece972 pic.twitter.com/h1JL45i6hC— Bantu King 👑 (@Tenjin_katsura) February 22, 2020
One Of The Best Characters Of One Piece
I am Oden, and I was born to boil.— wid🍁 (@piyakpiyik22) February 25, 2020
I’m crying so hard at this part.
One of the best characters from one piece.
I adore you parah oden kozuki!#onepiece972 pic.twitter.com/C2a8W9bS2k
Still Making Fans Cry
Pls One Piece still make me cry everydamn time 😭 Oda you 🐐 Oden’s backstory was amazing pic.twitter.com/O736qdFRHl— Rox. (@aficiotard) February 23, 2020
Simply Incredible
Incredible how the people ended his sentence, it’s really tragic and it’s sad to see Oden dying in such a way. Out of 972 chapters this is the one that got me “boiling”. 😭 Died with no regrets and smiling. #onepiece972 ❤️ One Piece pic.twitter.com/KolxnniRsy— Leoden Teves (@PresidentDio) February 22, 2020
Best One Piece Flashback
Oden was a TRULY a Man Among men. Best One Piece Flashback.— O S O @C2E2 🐻 ヘ(￣ω￣ヘ) (@XBlackStarXIII) February 26, 2020
Really makes me wanna watch the Anime again. pic.twitter.com/sH9YeNtp19
Fans Are Falling In Love With Oden
His final words and his smile just …— Rice🌸 (@Rokurouta_) February 22, 2020
Oden is one of the most amazing One Piece characters. I fell in love with him as much as I love Roger pic.twitter.com/c30Q0WdBWP
It Hits The Heart
yo that new one piece chapter HIT my heart different.. Oden 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ijDuShRUKl— 💧𝑼𝑵𝑹𝑰𝑽𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑬𝑫 𝑼𝑵𝑫𝑬𝑹 𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑽𝑬𝑵 ⭐️ (@1VONDEE) February 24, 2020
The Pepper Isn’t Causing The Tears
My boy Oden got turned into pepper soup 😔 pic.twitter.com/6TyhCGQTMN— One piece stan account (@Willof_D_) February 23, 2020
Hail To The King
Oden.— 『 Nux 』 (@Nux_Taku) February 23, 2020
The more it’s boiled.
The better it is.
One Piece is still the king.
Characters Dying With A Smile Hits Hard
⚠️Spoiler #onepiece972— 𝖂𝖍𝖊𝖓 𝖉𝖔𝖊𝖘 𝖆 𝖒𝖆𝖓 𝖉𝖎𝖊 ? ❄️☃️🌨 (@yukialliasnamiz) February 21, 2020
•
•
•
•
It always hits so hard when a One Piece character dies with a smile in his face 😭💔
Oden hit me hard too 😭💔💔 pic.twitter.com/t82Km0Unk3