One Piece Sets Up the Next Phase of Kaido's Battle with the Samurai

✖

The War For Wano is continuing to wreck havoc within the isolated nation, with Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates matching their wits and powers against the Beast Pirates, but one of the bigger battles is most definitely taking shape in the form of Kaido taking on the vassals of Oden as they attempt to make their master's dreams come true. Though they were ultimately unable to save Oden's life when both Kaido and Orochi sentenced him to death, they're looking to set things right in this latest war arc and the next phase of the battle is clearly being formulated.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 994, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Luffy and company are currently staring down the nefarious machinations of one of the biggest members of Kaido's band of Beast Pirates in Queen, who is currently releasing a virus with some very unique properties that threatens to kill both his enemies and allies alike. While this battle wages, the fight between Kaido himself and the vassals of Oden makes a major shift as the Beast Pirate Captain decides to fight them head on in a different fashion.

(Photo: Viz Media )

In the previous installment, Kaido had been injured for what was the first time in quite awhile, with the samurai unleashing attacks that only Oden had demonstrated in the past. With slashes across his chest, Kaido decides to shift his form from his insanely large dragon form to that of his human form, taunting the samurai that stand before him.

"It may not be the way of the times anymore," Kaido says as he switches forms, "but death is what completes a person! Isn't that true? So let's end this now!"

With the War Arc being one of the biggest story lines to date, we definitely wouldn't put it past this massive arc to give us some serious casualties when it comes to the vassals of Oden and perhaps even the Straw Hats themselves. Wano has seen Luffy and his crew gaining some serious buffs in their journeys to achieve Oden's dreams, and it will be interesting to see who, if anyone, is able to deliver the killing blow to the dragon of the Beast Pirates!

What did you think of this new phase of the battle between the forces of Wano and the resistance? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Straw Hat Pirates!