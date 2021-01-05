One Piece Opens Its First-Ever Global Popularity Poll

✖

It took more than twenty years to get here, but One Piece made it to its 1000th chapter this week. The massive event has put Luffy in headlines across the world as he and the Straw Hats are celebrated by fans. As you can imagine, those fans are sounding off about their favorite part of One Piece, and that is why Shueisha has launched its first-ever global popularity poll for the series.

Recently, One Piece made the announcement to fans online and in an ad through the New York Times. Shueisha is hosting an official popularity poll for fans around the world. All you have to do is check out the site here, and you will be given all the details you need on how to vote for your favorite character.

(Photo: Shueisha)

"The international sensation and highest-selling Japanese manga of all time ONE PIECE has reached another milestone with the publication of its 1000th chapter! We're celebrating by asking the world: Who is your ichiban," the poll asks.

The poll contains more than 1,000 characters who have shown up in One Piece to date. The survey will end up tallying the global votes to make an official list of the top 100 characters in the series. Fans have until 11:59 pm JST on February 28 to vote. And just so you know, the rules are fairly simple.

Fans can submit one vote a day for any character in this list. Users can find their go-to characters by either searching their name or story arc. You can also see which characters are being most voted in any region daily. In North America, the three hottest One Piece characters for January 5 are Roronoa Zoro, Monkey D Luffy, and Sanji. But in Japan, its third top-voted character of the day is none other than Trafalgar Law.

If you want your favorite character to land in the top 100, you better get to voting ASAP. You can rally behind them once a day until the end of February, so be sure to show One Piece your love as this global poll continues!

Who are you voting for in this poll? Which heroes should come out on top?