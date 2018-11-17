‘One Piece’ Introduces An Anti-Devil Fruit Weapon

One Piece‘s manga has greatly expanded its world over the last two arcs, and Wano has introduced several new ideas to the franchise. With Wano being the source of the Sea Prism Stone, that means new Anti-Fruit weapons.

In Chapter 924 of the series, Hawkins using a new Sea Prism Stone weapon: the Sea Prism Stone nail.

After Kaido completely overwhelms Luffy in battle, Law was attempting to save the unconscious Luffy from his clutches but is soon stopped by Hawkins (a fellow Supernova of the Worst Generation). Law realizes he can’t use his Devil Fruit ability because Hawkins shot a Sea Prism Stone nail into his shoulder.

Hawkins explains that the Sea Prism Stone comes from Wano, so the only ones capable of making the stone so small is the artisans of the country. This is a major shift from how the stone has been used in the past, as fans usually see the stone being used by the Navy to subdue Devil Fruit users in a pair of handcuffs fashioned by the stone.

This means Law is unable to save Luffy (and Luffy is subsequently thrown into prison), and this also means Wano’s country is going to be far more dangerous than the Straw Hats thought. If the Sea Prism Stone has been fashioned into such a small, unique to Hawkins weapon (as he uses nails in his repertoire), then there’s no telling how many unique weapons the stone has been molded into.

It might be one of the reasons Kaido is such a powerful Yonko, beyond his impressive strength of course, but with much of the Sea Prism Stone available in Wano fans will see just how many uses it can have to take down Devil Fruit users.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed that he was about 80-percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.