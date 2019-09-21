One Piece Reveals Fruits of Luffy’s Haki Training

Over the decades, Luffy went from a would-be pirate that could throw a punch or two here and there with his stretchy limbs blessed to him thanks to a Devil Fruit to one of the strongest pirates sailing the Grand Line today. While in Wano Country however, Monkey has needed to go through some extreme training in order to prep him for the eventual showdown that he will have the leader of the Beast Pirates, Kaido. To bolster himself before taking on this giant threat, Luffy has completed his intense training to attempt to conquer the forces of Wano.

Since arriving on the shores of Wano Country, Luffy has gone from one fight to another. Squaring off against the likes of Hawkins, Bat-Man, King, Queen, and Jack, the leader of the Straw Hat Pirates has faced down death numerous times while in this isolationist nation. With Kaido however, it will clearly be one of the biggest fights of his life as seemingly no one has managed to injure the captain of the Beast Pirates outside of using the legendary sword, Enma.

To bolster his fists against Kaido, Luffy has been punching a slab of steel none stop since recovering from the biological weapon injected into his system during his previous fights with the Beast Pirates. Having completed his training, Monkey tests out his new punch and completely decimates a nearby tree and continues making giant dents in the side of the steel slab.

With the second act of the Wano Arc coming to an end, the Straw Hat Pirates have managed to bolster their collective strength, getting them seriously prepared for the upcoming war. With Kaido and his Beast Pirates managing to strike a truce with Big Mom and her crew, this upcoming clash is going to be one of the biggest altercations that we’ve ever seen during Eiichiro Oda’s epic pirate franchise.

What did you think of the training that Luffy went through during the Wano Country Arc? Will it be enough for him to defeat Kaido and his forces? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates of the Grand Line!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.