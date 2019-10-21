One Piece Corrects Error in Manga’s Latest Chapter

One Piece has been on a bit of a break this month, but the series hit back this weekend with some big reveals. Not only did the anime show up with a new episode, but the manga returned from its extended hiatus with a new chapter. The update was one which fans flocked to, but it turns out chapter 959 made a little boo-boo.

Over on Twitter, the official One Piece account posted an update about the release. The editorial team confirmed there was a mistake in chapter 959, and it can be found on page 58 of Weekly Shonen Jump’s new issue.

According to the team, the chapter featured an error about the timeline. The release featured Oden in a flashback, and it said the event took place 39 years ago. However, that is not correct. The team said the flashback really took place 41 years ago, so One Piece fans needed to be updated on the error.

Of course, fans are grateful for the update as timelines are an important part of One Piece. The story has been rather heavy with them in the Wano arc thanks to its complicated timing. Not only did Kin’emon and Momonosuke travel to the future to take Wano back from Orochi, but Oden has his own flashback going on now. If One Piece can do anything to make the timing easier on fans, it would be to get those dates right. And thanks to an update, chapter 959 has been corrected.

