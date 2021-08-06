One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Momo's True Power

✖

The War For Wano is setting the stage for Monkey D. Luffy to once again take another shot at bringing down the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido, but the Straw Hat Pirate is going to need a serious assist in doing so. With one of the most important characters introduced in this isolated nation being the son of Kozuki Oden, the one-time savior of Wano, Momonosuke might only be a child, but he's going to need to step up to the plate in order to save the country that has become a battlefield for nearly all the pirates of the Grand Line.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1020, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Momonosuke has a complicated history within the nation of Wano, being transported to the present from the past thanks to the Devil Fruit power of his mother, following the execution of his father Oden at the hands of both Kaido and the nefarious Shogun Orochi. Unfortunately, Momo has gone through some difficult times in the present, one of which involves him becoming a guinea pig for an artificial devil fruit, giving him abilities that are close to that of Kaido's in which he to can become a dragon. While not nearly being as large as Kaido, Momo still holds a power that definitely comes in handy.

With Luffy being saved from the briny deep by the Heart Pirates, Monkey implores the son of Oden to help him return to the fray, asking that he transform into his stronger self to place the future king of the pirates in front of Kaido:

"Don't start crying before we're done. None of this is finished until I smash Kaido. Momo, take me back up there. Turn into a dragon and fly me up."

Though Momonosuke has been struggling to live up to the insanely large legacy left by his father, it seems that now is the time when the son of Oden will need to put up or shut up and enter the fray with Luffy in tow.

