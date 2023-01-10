One Piece Sets Up Garp's Most Dangerous Mission Yet

If there is one thing fans know about Luffy's family, it is that nothing scares from. From Ace to Dragon and even Sabo, Luffy had a wild upbringing, but no one impacted him more than Garp. The old-school Marine taught Luffy quite a bit amidst their bickering, and now, Garp is about to do something his grandson would. After all, he's got a new mission in mind, and it marks his most dangerous plan yet.

And what could it be? Well, Garp has it in his head to pay Blackbeard a visit. Luffy's grandfather has confirmed he is setting sail for the yonko's island, and he is going to save Captain Koby.

The update went live this week as One Piece chapter 1071 revealed the wild mission. When Garp meets up with Koby's crew, we learn the rising Marine has been captured by Blackbeard and his men. It doesn't take Garp more than a second to respond, and he says he will go save Koby himself.

"Here's what we'll do. Get on board!! We're going to sail for the pirate island Fullalead, wipe the floor with those pirates, and rescue Captain Koby," Garp shares.

Of course, the decision ends the chapter, and Garp's mission makes for one hell of a cliffhanger. It isn't every day someone chooses to fight Blackbeard, but it does happen. We know Law's group has been fighting Blackbeard for some time now, and Boa Hancock was nearly killed by the emperor in this act. Now, Garp is ready to try his luck against Blackbeard, and fans are feeling rather nervous.

After all, Blackbeard is feared for a reason. His endurance and Devil Fruit gifts cannot be underestimated. The man will play as dirty as need be to win a battle. Garp might be with the Marines, but his morals will keep the old man from going too far in the heat of battle. But if Garp doesn't give himself wiggle room against Blackbeard, Luffy's granddad may not leave the fight alive.

What do you make of this Garp cliffhanger...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.