One Piece Introduces Gold Roger’s Shipwright

As the Wano Arc looks into the past of the legendary pirates of Oden, Whitebeard, and Gol D. Roger, we begin to learn more about the world of the Grand Line, and the origin of the One Piece treasure itself, through a series of flashbacks. As Gol D. Roger prepares for what may be the last days of his life swashbuckling and sailing the seas in search of treasure, we learn just who had helped Roger sail the seas with the Shipwright who had created his ship, the Oro Jackson. With Tom the Shipwright making an appearance in the manga, more mysteries have been revealed about the world of One Piece.

As Oden, the current daimyo of the land of Kuri within Wano Country, has transitioned from the crew of Whitebeard to Roger’s, the wandering samurai has been informed of just how long Gol D. has on this planet before hitting his final days. Though Whitebeard was initially reluctant to allow Oden to leave his “family” and move to Roger’s crew of swashbucklers, the larger than life pirate eventually gave in and let the samurai switch ships for a limited time.

While Oden’s wife and newborn couldn’t continue the trek along the Grand Line, Oden continued moving forward and came across Tom the Shipwright, along with Buggy and Franky, during his journey. Tom’s organization, appropriately enough labeled “Tom’s Workers”, are the best at what they do when it comes to designing and building ships, proving that Gol D. Roger’s was one of the best that sailed across the seas for its time. Tom himself is a giant fishman, putting his skills to good use in giving pirates the means to travel and pillage where they can.

With this chapter not only bringing in Tom, but also giving us the revelation of Roger’s discovery of some of the biggest secrets of their world, it’s clear that Wano is one of the most significant arcs of One Piece to date.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.