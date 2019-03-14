‘One Piece’ Promises A Death Sentence For One Pirate

One Piece may not put pirates to death very often, but the threat is never far from the series’ heroes. The Marines will do whatever it takes to keep order, and it seems the powers at be in Wano will do the same. After all, Monkey D. Luffy just signed his death warrant abroad, but the question is whether Wano will get to execute its threat.

The whole story kicked off when One Piece released its latest chapter. The update began with Luffy in prison following his last-minute challenge to Kaido. Nearing his escape, Luffy was forced to act rash when an older friend of his within the prison camp was being threatened by guards, and Luffy goes on to do the one thing that is immediately punishable by death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The first rule of the excavation labor camp in Udon, anyone who talks back to a guard is sentenced to double arm amputation for the first offense and double leg amputation for the second,” the manga read. “The third offense leads to execution.”

However, it is the final rule that paints the big target on Luffy’s back.

“If a prisoner should strike a guard, this offense is punishable by instant death.”

As the manga shows, Luffy lays out the prison’s vice warden named Daifugo. The higher up is taken down easily by the Straw Hat despite the captain being cuffed in sea stone. Unable to use his powers, Luffy proved he’s got strength in spades, but his latest action against the prison means he is facing a death sentence. So, if there were ever a time to break out of jail, now would be the time for Luffy.

So, do you think Wano will try to carry out this threat for real? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!