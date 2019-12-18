One Piece Introduces New Clone-Clone Fruit User

One Piece fans know a fair bit about the Devil Fruits. The items were introduced a long time ago when Monkey D. Luffy became rather rubbery. Since then, the Grand Line has shown itself to be a veritable well of Devil Fruits, and fans have been impressed by a few of them. And thanks to a recent trip to Wano, fans got to meet a new Devil Fruits user who once wielded the Clone-Clone Fruit.

One Piece made the big reveal when chapter 965 went live. The manga showcased the moment when it paid Orochi a flashback. As of late, the series has been busy with a flashback focused on Oden Kozuki, but Orochi has snuck in a few times.

Now, readers have been told Orochi began to plan his takeover of Wano after meeting a certain woman. The old lady appeared to Orochi long before he worked for the Shogun, and she confirmed her Clone-Clone Fruit abilities.

It turns out the old lady wanted to help Orochi take back the throne of Wano. She told the dull boy how his family, the Kurozumi Clan, oversaw Wano long ago as an aide. Its head was set to take over Wano after the Kozuki Clan leader died, but the plan fell apart when a blood heir was born. This did not sit well with Orochi, and he agreed to work with the old lady to take down Oden’s father.

Using the power, the old lady impersonated the Shogun upon his death to make Orochi his backup heir should Oden not return. The ordeal was rotten from the start, and fans are desperately curious about this woman and her motivations. And more importantly, what happened to the lady that eventually led Bentham to a Clone-Clone fruit of his own.

Which Devil Fruit has been your favorite so far?

