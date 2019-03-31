‘One Piece’ Announces New Editor

It looks like One Piece is about to get shaken up a bit. The manga is well into its current ‘Wano’ arc to the delight of fans, but that doesn’t mean things are business as usual. It turns out a changing of hands is going down behind the scenes, and manga fans will want to be kept updated on the turn.

After all, One Piece is getting a brand-new editor, leaving readers to part ways with Takuma Naito after all these years.

Recently, the news came down from Shueisha about the editorial shake up. Naito will be leaving his post as editor on One Piece to make room for another editor known as Takano. The younger creator will work closely with One Piece mastermind Eiichiro Oda on the series moving forward, helping the artist decide what should come next for the Straw Hat crew.

Meanwhile, the new manga editor for Oda to succeed Naito, is going to be Takano! He’ll now be in charge of helping Oda with his story, here’s hoping that he can help make the manga even better! pic.twitter.com/RNrjXVRd16 — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) March 29, 2019

At this point, there is no clear word on how long One Piece will retain Naito’s work. Readers aren’t sure which chapter of the manga will be his final, but fans believe Takano will be moving into his editor position as quickly as possible. With One Piece in the midst of such an bit arc, it will be important for Shueisha to keep a handle on the series moving forward, and the publisher has selected Takano as the person best suited to navigate these new waters with Oda.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

