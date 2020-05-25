One Piece Creator Addresses Lewd Fan-Theory About Robin

✖

One Piece fans have a lot of questions about the series, but there is no telling when Eiichiro Oda might answers them if he does at all. The creator has spent lots of time answering questions for fans during special events, and some of the inquiries are a bit odd. And as fans rediscovered, Oda answered a rather NSFW question about Robin when one fan pitched their own theory about the heroine.

For those who do not know, Oda answers most fan-questions during his SBS specials. The events take place regularly in the year, and it gives fans the chance to ask their burning questions to the creator of One Piece. But when Ero-Ero Fruit User submitted their question, Oda could not have guessed what they might ask.

As it turns out, the fan wanted to know whether Robin's power could be used on her - well - bosom. The pirate wields the Flower-Flower Fruit power which allows her to sprout parts of her body or the body of an opponent. Of course, this fan wanted to know how else the Devil Fruit could be used, and Oda played along just fine.

"That's pretty clever of you. Stop it! But I'ms sure she can do it," Oda said.

Of course, fans have turned this rediscovered answer into a bit of a joke. After all, Robin would have little reason to use her Fruit-Fruit power on her breasts, but that will not stop fans from imagining a scenario in which it becomes necessary. And now that Oda has backed up the idea, you can bet there is fan-art of the theory out there which is most definitely rated 18 years or older.

For now, though, fans shouldn't expect this theory to enter the canon as Shonen Jump has censors to abide by. Oda may not have any issues with fan-service but he knows when enough is enough. Robin will stick to using her powers on the battlefield for the time being.

Did you ever expect for Oda to answer a question like this...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

