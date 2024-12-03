One Piece Announces Another Hiatus Before the End of 2024

One Piece‘s manga has announced that it will be taking yet another break before the end of the year. One Piece is now currently in the midst of a historic hiatus for the anime as for the first time in the series’ two decades of running, the anime is taking off for a six month period so that the team behind the series can properly prepare for the rest of the Egghead Arc in the anime and beyond. But that’s not the only hiatus that’s been kicked off as the manga recently had a surprising break of its own the last couple of weeks.

One Piece recently returned from a surprising break with a new chapter hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine this past weekend, and it was announced that the manga will be taking another break soon (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X). While One Piece Chapter 1133 is currently scheduled for a release on Sunday, December 8th, the series will then be on a week break and will likely return for One Piece Chapter 1134 around Sunday, December 15th barring any major hiccups. So it’s going to be like the series is releasing on a biweekly schedule through the rest of the year.

Thankfully, One Piece Chapter 1133 is currently on track for a release on Sunday, December 8th (and Monday, December 9th in Japan). The manga is currently working through the early stages of a brand new arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats have finally landed on the legendary home of the giants, Elbaf. This island has been teased for over two decades at this point as fans have been hearing about this island ever since giants were introduced to the series as part of the Little Garden arc.

It’s been a long wait for Luffy and Usopp as they have been traveling together all this time with the hopes of one day reaching this island of giant warriors, so fans are curious to see what their respective roles might be in the new arc. But with this being the next step of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s long running manga series overall, this is likely going to explode in something massive much like what happened during the Egghead Arc. There are going to be plenty of more twists and turns before it’s over.

Eiichiro Oda Needs His Rest Anyway

But while this break means it’s going to be a little longer of a wait before fans get to see the coming chapters, at the end of the day what is most important is the creator’s health. Eiichiro Oda has been keeping a steady chapter release schedule since the series debuted with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine all those years ago, and that could take a toll on the creator as many of the other Shonen Jump creators have all experienced various levels of fatigue and more poor conditions during their serializations.

It’s important for these creators to take care of themselves first and foremost. A recent report earlier this year had noted that manga creators tend to have shorter lifespans than most, and it’s because of the demand of the kind of schedule and pressure these creators can be under to bring their visions to life. But although fans love these series, they wouldn’t be here without the work from their creators. Fans appreciate Oda, and at the end of the day want this creator to instead focus on himself before things take a turn for the worse.

