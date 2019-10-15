One Piece Bombshell Prompts Major Blackbeard Theory

By looking at history, the world hopes to repeat the wrongs it once made, but that doesn’t happen all the time. Things don’t go the way they were planned all the time, and we’ve seen that truth played out time and again. Recently, One Piece set up a piece of history to come back and bite the World Government, but that is not the only thing which happened.

After all, there is more at stake than the Grand Line. The reveal of the Rocks Pirates is terrifying, yes, but there is something greater to worry about here. The group’s captain has some eerie similarities with Blackbeard, and fans are thinking the pair may be related.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, One Piece put out some massive chapters which pushed the Wano Country arc to its next edge. It was there fans learned about the Rocks Pirates and their legacy. Said to be the only crew able to fight levelly with Gol D. Rogers, the pirates were led by a man named Rocks D. Xebec. The cruel man was as ambitious as he was powerful, and he has fans doing a double take at Blackbeard.

While Rocks has never been seen in person, a silhouette of him was shown. His laugh, hair, and overall posture reminded fans of a lanky Blackbeard. Beyond that, the timing of Rocks’ appearance forty years ago would line up with the Yonko’s birth, and their names draw a curious connection. For one, Rocks shares the ‘D’ middle name with Blackbeard as the latter is named Marshall D. Teach, and things get even weirder from there.

Blackbeard leads his own group of pirates, and they sail a special ship. The large ship has yet to be seen, but it is named the Saber of Xebec. Xebec happens to be the last name of Rocks, so fans really believe Blackbeard may be the son of the feared captain from decades ago. Now, he intends to see his father’s dream through, and it will fall to the Straw Hats and more to stop him.

Do you think this growing theory holds any weight…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.