‘One Piece’ Teases SPOILER’s Life-or-Death Battle

The One Piece manga is reaching the end of the Whole Cake Island arc, and fans have been glued to their seats in anticipation of each new chapter. This is especially true of the next release as the series is now teasing a major life-or-death battle.

The end of the last chapter had Big Mom catch up with the Sun Pirates, who were trying to help the Straw Hats Pirates escape her clutches. And now Jinbe and the Sun Pirates are stuck in Big Mom’s Life or Dead game.

Big Mom’s used her Soul Pocus on Jinbe before, but she was unsuccessful as her “game” requires the victim to be afraid of death in order for her to take their lifespan. He declared that he couldn’t join the Straw Hat crew if he were afraid, so he managed to escape before. But things won’t go so well the second time.

Now that the Straw Hats have successfully escaped, the Charlotte Family is still bringing their might down on the Vinsmoke Family, Bege’s crew, and the Sun Pirates and they have been weakened as a result.

And this time, it’s not only Jinbe’s strong will against her but the Sun Pirates as well. They have been branded as a brave bunch fighting for Jinbe’s sake in the first place, but the circumstances are different this time around. It’s a far more dangerous situation for Jinbe, now that fans not only want to see him live but officially join Luffy’s crew later down the line.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.