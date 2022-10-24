One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104

One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.

As you can see below, the cover art for One Piece's new volume is live, and it is pastel perfection. Hiyori may be having a mental breakdown in her close-up shot, but the rest of the cover crew is embracing their battles. After all, Momonosuke can be seen in his serpent dragon form, and that doesn't even account for Gear Fifth Luffy here.

What Will Volume 104 Cover?

Currently, One Piece volume 104 is slated to drop in Japan this fall, but no English release window has been set. The collection is titled Wano, Kozuki Momonosuke as it promises to focus on Oden's son. Volume 104 will also collect chapters 1047 to 1055, so all but the saga's final two chapters will be contained in this release.

If you are not caught up with One Piece right now, you should catch up as soon as possible. Creator Eiichiro Oda has some years left in the series, but the manga's final saga is underway. You can read the series in its entirety online through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. And of course, there are print volumes available in stores courtesy of Viz Media.

What do you think of this new One Piece cover art? Are you keeping up with Luffy's journey...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.