One Piece Volume 107 Cover Art Revealed

One Piece’s manga is getting ready to hit shelves overseas with the newest volume of the series, and One Piece is previewing what’s to come with a look at the cover art for Volume 107 of the manga! One Piece is now in the midst of the climax of its first major arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series overall, and Luffy and the Straw Hats have found themselves in the crosshairs of the Marines as they try and save Dr. Vegapunk from being eliminated due to how much he’s researched into the mysterious Void Century.

Following the events of the Wano Country arc (which the One Piece anime is now in its final episodes of), the Final Saga of the manga began with Luffy and the others journeying to Egghead, the home of Dr. Vegapunk’s laboratory. The Future Island arc has begun to make some big reveals about the history of the world and teasing what Luffy and the others will be facing in the chapters ahead, and that’s the focus of the cover art for One Piece Volume 107. Check it out below:

What to Know for One Piece Volume 107

One Piece Volume 107 will be hitting shelves in Japan later this November, but it’s going to be a while before the manga makes its way to the United States. The volume focuses on Chapters 1077 through 1088 of the manga series which not only shows what happened to Kid and Law’s crews when they left Wano’s shores, but also reveals what happened to Sabo during the infamous Reverie arc. All the while, the Marines are on a rescue mission of their own.

Fans in the United States can currently nab One Piece Volume 103 now on shelves. Viz Media teases it as such, “As Sanji and Zolo defeat the two remaining Lead Performers of the Animal Kingdom pirates, the battle intensifies between Luffy and Kaido! Meanwhile, Kid and Law are locked in a furious melee with Big Mom. Can the upstarts defeat two reigning Emperors of the Sea?!”

What do you think of the cover art for One Piece Volume 107? What have been your favorite covers so far?