One Piece Teases Major Zoro Samurai Fight

One Piece is preparing to enter its next arc on the TV screen, but the series is well on its way with the Wano arc. With the Straw Hat crew reunited, fans are waiting to see what battle the gang will get up to next, and it looks like Zoro will be taking up that offer soon.

It turns out the swordsman is eager to get even with the Shogun of Wano, and that means he will have to go through a samurai to do so.

Recently, One Piece put out a brand-new chapter, and it was there Zoro came face-to-face with a terrifying samurai. After seeing how heartless Orochi was with his execution of Yasu, Zoro was left distraught by the loss of a friend. When the Shogun turned his eye to Yasu’s daughter, Zoro had had enough, but he wasn’t able to lay a hand on Orochi because of Kyoshiro.

Yes, that’s right. The feared Yakuza leader and samurai is standing up for the Shogun once more. After supposedly killing Hiyori a handful of chapters back, Kyoshiro is back defending the Wano leader, and Zoro isn’t having it.

“Outta my way,” Zoro cries before Kyoshiro stands his ground.

“I don’t think so!! After all, I am the Shogun’s dog.”

The pair go on to trade blows, and their fight is teased as part of the rebel uprising in Rasetsu Town. Kyoshiro has been tasked to capture Zoro dead or alive for attempting to kill the Shogun, but their battle does not begin in earnest in chapter 944. Before the fight can pop off, the manga pivots towards Monkey D. Luffy back in prison, leaving the arc paused on Zoro’s fated samurai riff with Kyoshiro.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.