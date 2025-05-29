One Piece Announces New MLB Partnership With The Los Angeles Dodgers

Anime and baseball have been uniting in quite a few partnerships recently. Major League Baseball has been teaming up with shonen franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and My Hero Academia to create new videos and special evenings to join forces with the anime world but they aren’t stopping with these. In a new press release, the Los Angeles Dodgers have confirmed that the team will be joining forces with One Piece’s Straw Hat Pirates for a major event this summer. Read on to learn more about what “One Piece Night at Dodger Stadium” will entail when it arrives on July 3rd in California.

In the latest press release, the MLB team not only confirmed the special anime collaboration but also shared the details of what the night will offer to baseball and anime fans alike. Here’s how the Dodgers and Toei Animation describe the event, “During ONE PIECE Night at Dodger Stadium, which will include a variety of ONE PIECE activations in and around the stadium, the Dodgers will give away ONE PIECE co-branded straw hats to the first 40,000 ticketed fans in attendance, while supplies last, at the guest’s point of entry. Following the game, ONE PIECE Night will conclude with a special drone show featuring fan-favorite characters from the series.”

A Ballpark Anime Extravaganza

To help hype up the summer anime crossover, the Los Angeles Dodgers shared a brand new piece of art from none other than One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, showing Monkey D. Luffy sporting Dodger apparel as he readies quite the curveball. Senior Director and Head of Marketing at Toei Animation, Lisa Yamamota, teased the upcoming event with the following commentary, “We’re thrilled to partner with the Los Angeles Dodgers to bring the global hit series ONE PIECE to Dodger Stadium on July 3 for a very special one-day promotion. We invite fans to join us for ONE PIECE Night, which will offer a truly memorable, one-of-a-kind entertainment experience, complete with a not-to-be-missed ONE PIECE drone show after the game!”

On the flip side, Los Angeles Dodger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lon Rosen shared the team’s excitement to team up with the Grand Line, “This exciting partnership between the Dodgers and Toei Animation will bring a fun-filled event to Dodger Stadium. It’s great to showcase ONE PIECE, one of the most popular franchises in the world, to the best fan base in the world.”

One Piece’s Past Baseball Collabs

The Los Angeles Dodgers are far from the only Major League Baseball team that has united with the Straw Hat Pirates in the past. In recent days, One Piece has had special events with the Seattle Mariners and the Boston Red Sox. Luffy and crew have also teamed up with the NBA as earlier this year, a special Los Angeles Lakers collab saw the Straw Hats hitting the court. As One Piece’s popularity grows, we fully expect far more collabs in the future in the sports world.