One Piece Shows Off New Seattle Mariners Collab Ahead of MLB Takeover

One Piece is getting ready to takeover the Major League Baseball once more with a fun new game night collaboration with the Seattle Mariners. One Piece has been breaking out in all sorts of ways ever since it kicked off the anime’s 25th anniversary celebration last year, and that has seen the Straw Hats enter the world of major sports leagues such as the National Football League, Major League Baseball, and the National Basketball Association with all sorts of cool team ups. Now it’s time for a fun new breakout for Seattle Mariners fans for an upcoming special game night with special merchandise.

Much like how One Piece teamed up with the Los Angeles Lakers for a special NBA game night not long ago, Toei Animation has officially announced that they are now teaming up with Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners for Seattle Mariners X ONE PIECE Night taking place on Tuesday, April 8th at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle for the Seattle Marines vs. Houston Astros game. If you’re interested in going, tickets are available now and expected to sell out quickly. Check out the announcement poster for the special game night below.

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

What Is Seattle Mariners x One Piece Night?

Seattle Mariners X ONE PIECE Night will be taking place at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle for the Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros game. Tickets will include a special T-shirt for the occasion, but it’s while supplies last. There are teases of more One Piece inspired activities during the game itself, and even will feature a big demonstration for the One Piece Card Game during the event as well. “We’re thrilled to team-up with the Seattle Mariners for ONE PIECE Night this April,” Lisa Yamatoya, Senior Director, Global Marketing for Toei Animation Inc. stated about the event. “We can’t wait to bring this event to both anime and baseball fans at T-Mobile Park. It’s sure to be a great night”

“We’re excited to collaborate with Toei Animation on One Piece to provide our fans with another fun ticket special at T-Mobile Park,” stated Mariners Director of Sales Development & Group Events, Liz McCloskey. “Mariners baseball offers something for everyone over the course of the summer, and we are thrilled to provide our community with unique collaborations at the ballpark all season long.” If it’s anything like One Piece‘s other big sports team ups, it’s going to be a fun evening for fans.

One Piece’s Anime Is Coming Back Soon

One Piece‘s anime has been on a hiatus for the last six months as the team behind the series gets ready for the next half of the Egghead Arc. After waiting since last Fall, One Piece: Egghead Arc Part 2 is finally set to premiere with new episodes beginning on April 6th in Japan. When it premieres, it has been confirmed that these new episodes will be available for streaming with Netflix and Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan. So fans will be able to tune in right when the new episodes drop.

The anime will be picking up right from where it left off all those seasons ago, so it’s the perfect time to get all caught up with the anime when it hits. One Piece also has a new remaster of the Fish-Man Island Arc now available to watch in the meantime as well. This has taken the nearly 50 episode version of the arc seen in the original release to a 21 episode arc that features updated visuals and sounds to be more like the modern anime episodes.