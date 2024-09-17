One Piece Summits Mount Everest With Help From Luffy's Biggest Fan

The One Piece franchise has become one of the biggest anime series in the world and for good reason. Thanks to the work of legendary creator Eiichiro Oda, Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates have become household names. With both its manga and anime adaptation in the final saga, the series has received its first live-action series on Netflix with a new anime reboot on the way. While there are countless fans of the rubber pirate worldwide, only one has taken the opportunity to throw on a Straw Hat and pay homage to Luffy in a way that no one else on the planet can say.

As of the writing of this article, there have been over 6,600 people who have climbed Mount Everest. While thousands have taken the chance at climbing one of the world's biggest mountains, that doesn't make it an easy task. In numerous instances, it has been reported that it normally takes around two months to climb the summit and hit the top of the mountain. In the case of one anime fan, who just so happens to be a famous YouTuber, they did so wearing Luffy's most notable attire.

Mount Everest in One Piece

French YouTuber Inoxtag not only climbed Mount Everest but he reached the top while wearing Luffy's Straw Hat to help in celebrating the beloved shonen series. In a message to his fans via his official social media account, here's what Inoxtag had to say, "To each his Everest, to each his own dream. There are no big or small dreams, the important thing is simply to try to become better than yesterday. And the greatest adventures are always lived with others, nothing is done alone. We are always accompanied, near or far, by someone."

Inoxtag is Officially a Straw Hat

Inoxtag had more to say to his fans in celebrating the major accomplishment, "It's not easy to find a passion, to have a dream. Many of you don't necessarily know what you want to do later, but the important thing is to be interested in new things, to take time to learn. Our phones are precious tools that allow us to do so many things, but sometimes we spend too much time on them (6 hours on average per day, that's 10 years of our life). This is time that we could use to get moving, to offer ourselves opportunities to learn and discover passions. I am here thanks to networks, I was able to do everything I did thanks to social networks, but it becomes a drug for all of us. The message is not to stop, but simply to dose things at their fair value, always with the aim of becoming better."

The YouTuber continues, "Let's stop listening to pessimists. It is fear that limits our movements, just like the way others look at us. Let's surround ourselves with optimists, dreamers, those who want to become better, because it is because they are different from us that they complete us and bring us good energies when doubt sets in. And even if you don't achieve your initial goal, by getting started, you will have had experiences, and you will increase your chances of finding happiness. This is what Kaizen is: becoming better than yesterday every day and going on an adventure. Thank you."

