One Piece Fuels Ace Casting Rumor With New Netflix Promo: Watch

Netflix has made it very clear that One Piece is here to stay. From its recent simulcast to its exclusive licenses and live-action adaptation, the streaming service is locked in. The Straw Hat crew has become a key piece of Netflix's catalog, and of course, fans of the live-action TV series are eager for season two. Production kickstarted on One Piece season two a couple months ago, sparking all sorts of conversation about its cast. Nowadays, rumors about Portgas D. Ace are running wild with One Piece fans, and a new Netflix promo has added fuel to that fire.

The special clip comes from Netflix's Geeked Week as the event is shouting out all sorts of series. To kick off the event, Geeked Week paid tribute to Cobra Kai and its upcoming final season. A BTS featurette was released to celebrate the show that was hosted by Inaki Godoy, the actor behind Monkey D. Luffy. It was there the One Piece star dove into Cobra Kai, and he filmed a special promo with one of the stars rumored to play Ace.

Why Xolo Mariduena Would Make a Perfect Act

The promo, as you can see below, pairs Godoy with Xolo Mariduena as the Cobra Kai star throws a few punches with his friend. The two actors are clearly trained when it comes to stunts, and Mariduena is in his element. The actor works well with Godoy as they take on some stunt actors, and the fight sequence quickly drew the attention of One Piece fans. After all, Luffy has fought a number of battles with Ace, and this Geeked Week teaser is reminiscent of those battles.

When it comes to Ace, the character is not only Luffy's older brother but a famous pirate in their own right. The anime introduces Ace years into his adventures on the high sea. After leaving the East Blue behind, Ace does everything from captain his own crew to join the Whitebeard pirates as one of its top commanders. There is no denying Ace's skill where combat is concerned, and clearly, Mariduena can bring that action to life. His work on Cobra Kai alone qualifies the star for the role, and his on-screen chemistry with Godoy is hard to deny. So as far as One Piece fans are concerned, Mariduena is an obvious pick to play Ace.

Will Ace Even Appear in One Piece Season 2?

Now, the question is whether Ace will show up in One Piece season two. We know the show is filming in South Africa right now, and series creator Eiichiro Oda has laid out its rough story. We know season two will stop just before the Alabasta saga kicks into high gear, so everything from Loguetown to Drum Island is fair game. In the anime, Ace doesn't play a role until Luffy makes his way to Alabasta, but Netflix's live-action adaptation does its own thing to a degree. The show could sneak in an Ace easter egg to tease season three, and Mariduena would be a perfect fit there.

In recent months, the speculation about One Piece and its cast has grown given the work on season two. From Robin to Chopper, we are still waiting to learn who will fill out Luffy's nakama at Netflix. As for Mariduena, he has addressed rumors about his involvement with One Piece. The actor, who has also starred in Blue Beetle, said he would be honored to star in One Piece, but the role of Ace will require him to audition just like any other actor. And given the fandom's favor with Mariduena, Netflix better be sure to audition the actor.

What do you think about this One Piece rumor? Do you think Ace will make a cameo in season two? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.