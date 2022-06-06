Netflix's One Piece Looks Like a Big Hit Already
It's no secret that Hollywood is a bit cursed when it comes to anime. From movie to television, the medium has struggled to find a home in live-action entertainment, but that isn't stopping Hollywood from trying. Netflix has sunk impressive resources into its take on One Piece with Eiichiro Oda's blessing, and its first in-depth look has fans hopeful Luffy might just break Hollywood's bad streak.
As you can see below, Netflix riled up the fandom today with help from its annual Geeked Week. The event dropped tons of news about the service's original series from The Sandman to Warrior Nun. It was there One Piece dropped an impressive behind-the-scenes look at its set, and netizens were admittedly impressed.
Prepare to set sail with Luffy and his “Straw Hat Pirates” on their quest for the worlds greatest treasure, the mysterious One Piece, in this behind-the-scenes video from the live-action remake of the biggest manga series of all time. pic.twitter.com/o4vQsX7OHF— ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 6, 2022
From its massive sets to its latest casting reveals, One Piece is taking its time to get all its details right. Anime adaptations have a famously dubious reputation in Hollywood, but Netflix is not letting that stop its One Piece team. Even the most begrudging fans cannot deny how impressive One Piece looks so far. And if the show's crew nails its writing, Netflix will most definitely have another hit on its hands here.
What do you think of this latest update on One Piece? How do you like Netflix's vision for the adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
They did a great job. The environment they are creating really makes you want to go on an adventure as a pirate too 😝 https://t.co/J30gMHismy— 🌺Jami ᵘʷᵘ🌸✨ジャミ (@JamiUwUs) June 6, 2022
While my biggest concerns for this show are the writing and characterization, I can confidently say the cast and sets are absolutely on point and I'm hopeful that the script is as good as the visuals. https://t.co/1VMnSaYItB— Jean's Corner (@LittleBitofJean) June 6, 2022
Seeing how big and gorgeous and the level of detail the baratie has makes me so emotional because zeff and sanji built it together from the ground and saw it grow and turn into such a beautiful thing and what it means to them and how it represents their relationship im just 😢 https://t.co/HKJT7q2L90— Diell 🦦 | STORE OPEN (@suncIown) June 6, 2022
alright, from a production perspective, Netflix One Piece seems pretty impressive so far https://t.co/9AKNAYxXqk— ❤️🔥𝙒𝙖𝙛𝙛𝙡𝙚𝙨🧇 (@MON0EYE) June 6, 2022
So proud of them, no matter how the adaptation is going to be I'm grateful I'll be able to see the staggering world of onepiece in this medium. Excited for the soundtracks as well. https://t.co/2KFXfrBSyt— benio (@IIXXI200III) June 6, 2022
These sets look amazing man wow https://t.co/iCoyZa2Fbc— Senpai D-Free (@DFreeDBZHD) June 6, 2022
Man, this is so cool 😍
I would work for free on this, this is a dream project https://t.co/DL8NzswmIt— LUFFY Boy Theories (@JoyBoyTheories) June 6, 2022
So far.... it looks good. Seems they have poured a lot of money into the construction of those ships. It does look good so far I wont lie. https://t.co/2i5pStyOlk— Platinum Equinox 🎧🌻🎶⌛💫💀𝔹𝕃𝔼𝔸ℂℍ🍓 (@PlatinumEquin0x) June 6, 2022