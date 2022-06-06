Netflix's One Piece Looks Like a Big Hit Already

It's no secret that Hollywood is a bit cursed when it comes to anime. From movie to television, the medium has struggled to find a home in live-action entertainment, but that isn't stopping Hollywood from trying. Netflix has sunk impressive resources into its take on One Piece with Eiichiro Oda's blessing, and its first in-depth look has fans hopeful Luffy might just break Hollywood's bad streak.

As you can see below, Netflix riled up the fandom today with help from its annual Geeked Week. The event dropped tons of news about the service's original series from The Sandman to Warrior Nun. It was there One Piece dropped an impressive behind-the-scenes look at its set, and netizens were admittedly impressed.

Prepare to set sail with Luffy and his “Straw Hat Pirates” on their quest for the worlds greatest treasure, the mysterious One Piece, in this behind-the-scenes video from the live-action remake of the biggest manga series of all time. pic.twitter.com/o4vQsX7OHF — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 6, 2022

From its massive sets to its latest casting reveals, One Piece is taking its time to get all its details right. Anime adaptations have a famously dubious reputation in Hollywood, but Netflix is not letting that stop its One Piece team. Even the most begrudging fans cannot deny how impressive One Piece looks so far. And if the show's crew nails its writing, Netflix will most definitely have another hit on its hands here.

